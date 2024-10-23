BOMBSHELL: Iranian Hackers Broke Into State’s Voter Roll Database – Used Names, SS and Driver’s License #’s to Fill Out UOCAVA Registrations – Shared Video of Their Actions Online!

BOMBSHELL: Iranian Hackers Reveal How They Can Steal US Elections Using Stolen Identities on UOCAVA Registration Website

On Monday, Jim Hoft, Editor and Publisher of The Gateway Pundit, and The Gateway Pundit Investigative Journalist Patty McMurray sat down with UOCAVA Expert and Professional Investigator Heather Honey.

(You can watch the interview here.)

During our interview, we discussed the potential risks of allowing non-military, overseas voters to vote in our elections without having to prove their identity or even their citizenship in many cases.

Recently, the potential Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) crisis came to our attention when Democrats began telegraphing that overseas voters could be the key in 2024 to winning and perhaps even overturning the election results one week or more AFTER the election.

As reported earlier by Patty McMurray, the DNC’s stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government FVAP website, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age.

Reuters recently wrote about the DNC’s plan to spend $300,000 to register “9 million” UOCAVA voters leading up to the 2024 election. According to the government website FVAP, there are only 2.8 million eligible UOCAVA voters.

Let’s assume that half of those eligible voters would vote Democrat (a generous assumption given the state of the US economy); that’s only 1.4 million eligible voters in the 2024 election. The 1.4 million number doesn’t account for how they would vote or even if they would vote, given that a meager number of eligible overseas voters actually vote.

Curiously, the DNC memo claims that “over 1.6 million Americans from the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin” live overseas, adding that they plan to “fight for every vote.”

The total number of swing state voters in the Democrat chart comes out to 1,625,136 voters.

The US government says there are 2.8 million total overseas eligible US voters.

Democrats want you to believe that over half of those eligible overseas voters have a residence in the crucial swing states! That is absurd!

The Gateway Pundit found out during our investigations on UOCAVA voters this year just how easy it is for anyone to obtain a UOCAVA ballot to vote in the US Election.

The Gateway Pundit has also reported that The Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows online voter registrations without verification of identity or citizenship status.

US Citizens in the USA who would like to register to vote must share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

UOCAVA voters, however, can bypass the requirement to share the last four digits of their social security number and/or provide a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The screenshot below shows how the Democrat Party website, much like the federal government’s website, registers UOCAVA voters to vote in US elections and allows the user to bypass the ID portion of the online registration process.

UOCAVA opens the door to unlimited foreign voter voting.

Here are a few additional details about UOCAVA voters who register to vote on the FAVP or Federal Voting Assistance Program application (a federal government website) or the Democrat-funded website VoteFromAbroad.org:

– Applicants may choose any state or address they wish to vote in.

– No one verifies that these registrants ever lived at the address they list or that they have any connection to that state.

In their memo, Democrats share a chart outlining the number of estimated voters they plan to work to register in each battleground state before the 2024 election.

For anyone who thinks UOCAVA votes don’t matter in this election—in the 2000 presidential election, a mere 629 votes separated the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida. When the absentee overseas votes finally arrived, George W. Bush was able to take the 537-vote lead from Al Gore and win the presidency.

According to UOCAVA investigator Heather Honey, who was the first to share her stunning findings about how easily the FVAP and the Democrat Party’s VoteAbroad.org registration sites can be used to add unqualified voters to voter rolls across the United States.

On September 27, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment of Iranian nationals working for the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard) that accuses them of attempting to interfere in our upcoming election. The report focuses on the Iranian hackers who were able to hack into accounts of current and former U.S. officials, members of the media, nongovernmental organizations, and individuals associated with U.S. political campaigns.

The associated indictment released on September 27 confirms that the latest hacking attack by members of the IRGC part of Iran’s continuing efforts to stoke discord, erode confidence in the U.S. electoral process, and unlawfully acquire information relating to current and former U.S. officials.

The DOJ confirms in the indictment that this malicious behavior began sometime around January 2020 and continues through at least September 2024.

During our interview with Heather Honey on Monday, she mentioned an incident that occurred in 2020 that involved Iranian hackers.

In November 2021, the FBI published a reward of $10 million for information on or about the activities of two Iranian nationals, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian.

The two Iranians interfered with the 2020 presidential election and they were successful in their efforts to access the voter information from one state election website – Alaska.

The two Iranians were indicted for, among other things, computer intrusion, voter intimidation, and interstate threat offenses for their alleged participation in a multi-faceted campaign aimed at influencing and interfering with the United States 2020 Presidential Election.

The two Iranian hackers allegedly obtained United States voter information from at least one state election website, sent threatening voter email messages to intimidate voters, crafted and disseminated disinformation pertaining to the election and election security, and accessed and attempted to access, without authorization, the computer systems of several online United States media entities and states. This occurred from at least in or about August of 2020 to at least in or about November of 2020.

The Iranian hacker’s group allegedly loaded a shocking video at the time that revealed how easily stolen voter registration data could be used to inject fake voters into the UOCAVA (non-military) registration website and then turned into voters.

The Southern District of New York recently released this sealed indictment from October 20, 2021, and it is explosive!

From the October 2021 indictment (this was hidden from the American public until this year!):

In or about September and October 2020, SEYYED MOHAMMAD HOSEIN MUSA KAZEMI, a/k/a ~’Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazem,” a/k/a “Hosein Zamani,” the defendant, compromised a server located abroad (the “Overseas Server”) in order to send out the Voter Threat Emails. The first phase of the Voter Intimidation and Influence Campaign occurred in or about September and October 2020, when the members of the conspiracy conducted reconnaissance on, and attempted to compromise, approximately eleven state voter websites, including state voter registration websites and state voter information websites. These efforts resulted in the successful exploitation of misconfigured computers of a particular U.S. state (“State-1”), Alaska, and the resulting unauthorized downloading of voter information for more than 100,000 (State-1) voters.

In their sealed indictment, US Attorney Damian Williams downplays the significance of the video shared by the Iranian hackers. The video shows what appears to be files of voter data stolen from multiple states, including Alaska.

In their indictment, the government appears to downplay the serious threat the video reveals to our nation’s election security.

The Gateway Pundit has confirmed with an anonymous source that the names, social security numbers, and driver’s license numbers of Alaska citizens in the video are legitimate.

Notice that the indictment confirms that the IRGC has had ongoing operations since January 2020.

In 2020, the Iranians used breach data to create thousands of FPCA and FWAB that could have been submitted to states across the US.

The 2021 sealed indictment that was released in 2022 downplays the data breach and labels the video disinformation (ridiculous because the video demonstrated the Iranians’ knowledge of the UOCAVA vulnerabilities and their awareness of how they could be exploited).

Much like the Hunter laptop that was discredited by the media and top intelligence officials, the stunning UOCAVA hacking video was completely discredited in the previously sealed 2021 indictment (See “False Election Video title repeatedly used to describe what the video shows).

To ensure the “credibility of the video is called into question, the indictment mentions how the video contained multiple depictions of the Proud Boys logo when it was disseminated on social media, which, of course, appears to be a shining object to distract from the content of the video.

5. The members of the conspiracy simultaneously disseminated a video (the “False Election Video”) through the False Election Messages and separately using Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The False Election Video purported to depict an individual hacking into state voter websites and then using that illicitly obtained voter information to create fraudulent absentee ballots through the Federal Voting Assistance Program (“FVAP”) for military and overseas voters. In fact, the computer intrusions depicted in the False Election Video were simulated intrusions created by members of the conspiracy using their own server and data obtained during the State-1 exploitation. Further, the FVAP could not be leveraged in the manner implied by the False Election Video. As with the False Election Messages, the False Election Video contained multiple depictions of the Proud Boys logo, meant as a “false flag” to deceive the recipients into believing that the Proud Boys organization had disseminated the False Election Video. The Gateway Pundit has obtained a copy of the video mentioned in the DOJ report. The video shows Iranian hackers demonstrating how easy it is to load stolen voter data from Alaska into the UOCAVA system.

The PA Department of State’s unlawful policy to exempt UOCAVA applicants from any attempt to verify identity or eligibility creates an extraordinary vulnerability in the PA election system, with no way to detect or stop the Iranians if they were submitting fraudulent applications. We hope to be able to update our readers on the status of the lawsuit filed against the top two election officials in PA by five US Congressmen.

