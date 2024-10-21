“CBS MUST GET THE TRANSCRIPT OUT NOW” – Trump Reacts to 60 Minutes Statement Claiming Innocence for Editing Kamala’s Nonsensical Answer with Previous Soundbite, Says “Litigation Has Already Started”

President Trump slammed CBS’s “news” organization on Monday after they claimed innocence in a Sunday statement for cutting Kamala Harris’ answer to a ’60 Minutes’ interview question and replacing it with a completely different soundbite from a different part of the interview.

About two weeks after they were caught editing Harris’ responses to mislead the public into thinking she’s not intellectually challenged, CBS released a contemptuous statement claiming they did nothing wrong and attacking Trump for not participating in their unfair interviews, The Gateway Pundit reported.

Recall Trump’s previous interview with ’60 Minutes’ when leftist crank Lesley Stahl lectured President Trump and told her audience that Barack Obama never spied on his campaign.

“They changed her answer in order to make Kamala look intelligent, rather than ‘dumb as a rock,’” stated Trump, saying the move “may be the Biggest Scandal in Broadcast History!”

Trump previously demanded that CBS lose its broadcasting license in a scathing rebuke of their election interference earlier this month.

“60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response,” CBS claimed on Sunday. The statement continued, “Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated. Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.“

You be the judge:

MORE:

CBS has provided no evidence that the soundbite they used was the "same answer" to the "same question," prompting calls for the organization to release the interview transcript. President Trump reiterated these demands, indicating that "litigation has already started."

" The Public has a right to know what was changed to save this TOTALLY UNFIT Presidential Candidate from our Country’s Voters," Trump continued.

Trump issued the following statement on Truth Social: