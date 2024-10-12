President Trump Responds to “The Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History” After Fake News ’60 Minutes’ is Busted Editing Kamala’s Nonsensical Answer with Previous Soundbite, Calls for CBS to Lose its Broadcasting License

President Trump on Thursday issued a scathing rebuke against CBS and the network’s ’60 Minutes’ program after they were busted deceiving the public with a fraudulent edit of Kamala Harris’s recent interview.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, ’60 Minutes’ cut Kamala’s nonsensical answer to a question and replaced it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview. This is fraud and election interference.

WATCH:



This move is completely disqualifying for a news organization and proves more than ever that CBS is a Regime-controlled propaganda machine.

President Trump took to X on Thursday to highlight the "UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL," calling Kamala Harris a "moron." "TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE," Trump demanded:

A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better. A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!

A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better. A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference.… pic.twitter.com/JRxSda3NeC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024

In a follow-up post, Trump decried "the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History" and called on all leftist broadcasters to lose their licenses, calling them "just as corrupt as CBS—and maybe even WORSE!"

60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History. CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as CBS—and maybe even WORSE!

60 Minutes is a major part of the News Organization of CBS, which has just created the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History. CBS should lose its license, and it should be bid out to the Highest Bidder, as should all other Broadcast Licenses, because they are just as corrupt as… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024

Recall that CBS moderated last month's Vice Presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, where despite various lies and outright crazy statements from Walz, JD Vance still had to fight against the moderators' biased "fact checks" and interference. This came after the rigged ABC debate between Trump and Kamala Harris, where biased moderators conspired against Trump and seemingly gave the questions to Kamala before the debate, co-moderated by Harris' Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sister, Linsey Davis.

Nothing from the mainstream media can be trusted.

We knew these people were far-left, but this is blatantly corrupt.