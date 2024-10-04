Caller Blasts CSPAN for Protecting Democrats, Asks Why They Aren’t Talking About Disturbing Allegations Against Kamala’s Husband (Video)

A CSPAN caller blasted the network for constantly bashing President Trump and ignoring bombshell stories, like those surrounding Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, that negatively impact Democrats.

Emhoff has been accused of assaulting one of his ex-girlfriends just over a decade ago.

Three friends of the alleged victim told the Daily Mail that Emhoff struck his then-lover in the face so violently that she spun around while waiting in a valet line late at night after a May 2012 Cannes Film Festival event in France.

Emhoff also admitted in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage with a nanny that resulted in a pregnancy.

The caller questioned why the network continues to lead with an anti-Trump bias while ignoring major stories.

Caller: First of all, you guys have this topic every morning. The first thing you guys talk about was usually supposed to be the top story, but today was all about Trump.

That’s all we hear about Trump and how bad Trump is.

What I wanted to ask is, are you going to talk about what they’re calling the first gentleman, Doug Emhoff, what he’s doing, what they’re exposing him for his… he got a nanny pregnant or something like that.

Host: I think you might be referring to the Daily Mail story, and it’s gotten coverage as well. This from Page 2 of the Washington Times. Second-gentleman, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend during a trip to France over a decade ago, according to, as the Washington Times describes it, a bombshell report in the Daily Mail.

The ex-girlfriend, a New Jersey attorney whom the Daily Mail referred to as simply Jane, provided travel documents to prove that she and Emhoff spent time together at the location during the alleged incident.

One of the sources told the Daily Mail that Jane recounted the alleged violence to her four years later when then-Senator Kamala Harris grilled Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in a Senate confirmation hearing related to sexual assault accusations. The story on the story there in the Washington Times, it was the Daily Mail with the original reporting.

Emhoff has denied the abuse allegation. A spokesperson told Semafor’s Max Tani, “This report is untrue,” and “any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false.”

Although Kamala Harris and Democrats vehemently told Americans to “believe all women,” it appears that was a hollow political one-liner.