BRUTAL: Kamala Harris Turns into a Bumbling Mess and Blows Up Her Campaign’s Deceit on Immigration During Disastrous Telemundo Interview (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s worst enemy during her presidential campaign has turned out to be her own mouth. The more she talks, the more embarrassment she suffers.

This pattern continued on Tuesday, and she destroyed a crucial part of her campaign strategy, to Team Trump’s delight.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris took an entire day off the campaign trail to prepare for interviews with NBC and Telemundo. Her interview with the former turned into a total debacle as she could not explain why she could be trusted with the American economy and why she helped cover up Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Harris fared no better with Telemundo. Host Julio Vaqueiro asked Harris a series of questions inquiring how she plans to win over Latino voters and offered her chances to respond to Trump’s attacks on her radical record.

The interview soon went haywire for Harris when the subject turned to immigration.

As TGP readers know, Harris and her campaign team have attempted to con the American people into believing she is a border hardliner who is tough on illegals despite presiding over the largest surge of illegal aliens in American history. A concerned Vaqueiro complained that her flip-flop has contributed to the immigration debate moving away from amnesty.

Rather than brushing off his whining, Harris quickly cast aside her campaign strategy and sought to appease the liberal anchor. After bumbling around, she finally assured him that she was entirely on board with mass legalization and waxed poetic about the “benefits” illegals bring to America.

WATCH:

HOST: Democrats aren’t talking about a “pathway to citizenship” (MASS AMNESTY) anymore. KAMALA: “I am! I am talking about it!” HOST: “We’re talking about mass deportations.” KAMALA: “I’m not talking about…” HOST: “What’s your stance there?” KAMALA: Mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/VbOd62elXF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024