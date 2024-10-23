Kamala Harris Stutters as She Repeatedly Denies She Was Engaged in a Massive Coverup Around Biden’s Cognitive Decline (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris took an entire day off the campaign trail to prepare for this.

Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with NBC News host Hallie Jackson 14 days before the election.

Hallie Jackson asked Kamala Harris about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Harris repeatedly denied she was engaged in a massive coverup around Biden’s declining mental state and insisted she was honest with the American people.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Joe Biden’s dementia for years while the fake news media covered it up.

In June the fake news media finally admitted Joe Biden is not cognitively sound after he bombed in the debate against President Trump.

The media only admitted Biden was in bad shape because he was losing to Trump and they needed to replace him with someone younger.

Kamala Harris knew about Biden’s dementia but she covered it up because of her sick and twisted quest for power.

“Can you say that you were honest with the American people about what you saw in those moments with President Biden as you were with him again and again repeatedly in that time,” Hallie Jackson said to Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris stuttered as she struggled to come up with a quick lie.

Hallie Jackson pushed back on Kamala Harris.

“You never saw anything like what happened at the debate night behind closed doors with him?” Hallie Jackson asked Harris.

“It was a bad debate! People have bad debates! He is absolutely…” Harris said.

Hallie Jackson interrupted Harris: “But that’s the reason why you’re here and he’s not running for the top of the ticket.”

Harris responded, “Well you’ll have to ask him the reason why.”

“Well what do you think?” Hallie Jackson asked Harris.

Kamala Harris could not answer the question so she went off on a random tangent.

When Hallie Jackson pressed her again about Biden’s cognitive decline, Kamala Harris lied again.

WATCH: