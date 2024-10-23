Kamala Harris Bombs in NBC Interview When Asked Why Voters Trust Trump and Not Her on the Economy (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris took the entire day off to prepare for this.

Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with NBC News host Hallie Jackson 14 days before the election.

She completely bombed when she was asked why voters trust Trump on the economy over her.

Kamala Harris completely forgot about the state of Michigan and blamed it on her busy schedule (she barely campaigns).

“Well, this is why I’m going out go Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and… and.. um…” Harris said.

Hallie Jackson swooped in to help Kamala Harris: “Michigan.”

Harris chimed in: “Michigan. Excuse me. Just got in late this morning actually, but going to three states and I’m gonna continue being on the road.”

She literally took the entire day off to prepare for this prerecorded interview with NBC News.

Watch:

Hallie Jackson called out for Kamala Harris for not answering the question on the issue of taxpayer-funded sex changes.

Kamala Harris has repeatedly called for the American taxpayer to fund sex changes for illegal aliens and prisoners.

Now she’s backtracking because the American people are rejecting her radical transgender policies.

Harris did not answer the question. She looked like a deer in headlights as she said all people should be treated with respect.

WATCH:

