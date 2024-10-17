Bret Baier Reveals Chaos Behind Kamala’s Trainwreck Interview: ‘Four Handlers’ Desperately Signal to Cut It Short — ‘I Had to Dismount There at the End’

In what can only be described as a complete disaster, Kamala Harris faced one of her toughest interviews yet during a recent appearance on Fox News with Bret Baier.

What was supposed to be a controlled media moment quickly spiraled into chaos, leaving even Kamala’s most loyal aides scrambling to cut the interview short.

BREAKING: No fewer than four handlers for Kamala frantically waved their hands to signal to Fox News anchor Bret Baier to cut his interview with her short. “It’s gotta stop!” Baier said they conveyed, obviously not pleased w/ her performance. “I had to dismount there at the end.” — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 16, 2024

Kamala, tasked by Biden as “Border Czar” in 2021, seemed visibly unprepared when Baier raised the record-breaking influx of illegal immigration.

Rather than addressing the crisis head-on, Harris tried to blame former President Trump, asserting he had obstructed her proposed immigration solutions.

Baier quickly countered, noting that six Democrats also opposed the immigration bill, leaving Harris scrambling for words.

Baier’s line of questioning didn’t waver, pressing her on the staggering 1.8 million immigrants potentially allowed into the U.S. annually under her proposal.

When Baier mentioned that 79% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track — during her time as Vice President — Harris couldn’t help but deflect, shifting attention to Trump’s ongoing campaign.

“And Donald Trump has been running for office,” she retorted.

But Baier held her to account: “But you’ve been the one holding the office.”

Harris, visibly unsettled, forced a laugh, trying to bring Baier onto her side. “Come on, you and I both know what I’m talking about!” she said, awkwardly.

But Baier pressed on, leaving Harris with little room for spin.

Following the interview, Bret Baier offered insight into the disorganized scene behind the camera, describing Harris’ team as visibly stressed, with multiple handlers frantically signaling to cut the interview short.

As the interview neared its end, Baier glanced off camera and addressed Harris, saying, "Madam Vice President, they’re wrapping me very hard here. I hope you got to say what you wanted to say about Donald Trump.”

Originally slated for a longer session, Harris’ team repeatedly cut the time, finally pushing for an early wrap-up after her trainwreck interview.

“We were supposed to start at 5 P.M. and this was the time they gave us. Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes, they came in and said, ‘Well, maybe 20.’ So it was already getting whittled down, and then the vice president showed up about 5:15. We were pushing the envelope to be able to turn it around for the top of six o’clock, so that’s how it started, and I could tell when we started talking that she was going to be tough to redirect without me trying to interrupt.” [...] "Dana, you've been on the other side. You've been on the wrapper as a press secretary, interviewing a president. And I'm talking like four people waving their hands. 'It's got to stop,' you could tell. So, Martha, final — I had to dismount there at the end. There's so many things, and she maybe should do more of these." Trending: “They’re Giving Me a Hard Wrap Here” – Kamala’s Handlers Throw in the Towel – Abruptly End Disastrous Interview with Bret Baier Without Warning (VIDEO)

WATCH:

BREAKING: Bret Baier reveals the Harris Campaign freaked out in studio and called to end the interview it was going that bad pic.twitter.com/p6iPSuwDVU — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 17, 2024

In a discussion with Sean Hannity, Bret Baier gives an inside look at interview with Kamala Harris.

Sean Hannity: As our very own, he's the host of a special report. I think he took all the joy out of the Kamala Harris campaign today. She didn't look particularly joyous doing this interview, but I thought you did a great job with a very limited amount of time. I just want to take us behind the scenes. What was going on? Kamala Harris: Yeah, obviously. Thanks, Sean. It's great to see you. It was a little tense. We were given the time of 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Obviously, my show is at 6:00 PM. They wanted to tape at 5:00 PM. We said we were going to tape as live. In other words, roll the tape and then just turn that around unedited, uninterrupted. But we had to do it before 5:15. Otherwise, we couldn't turn the whole machine around before the top of the 6:00 PM show. We were waiting at 4:55, and then 5:00, and then 5:05, and then 5:10. At 5:17, the Vice President walked out. It did feel a little bit like they were icing the kicker or trying to. Originally, they were talking about 25 minutes, and they gave us 20 minutes. I was fine with any time. I was really happy to get the interview. But I knew right away when we started asking questions, when I started asking questions, that there was a sense that she was going to keep on talking and that if I wanted to get through and redirect, I was going to have to interrupt. I don’t particularly love to do that, but if I didn't, there might have been only four answers in the interview. Sean Hannity: How did it end? We know how it started. When she left, how was her campaign? How was she to you when she left? Kamala Harris: Yeah, it was cordial. I said, “Thank you so much, Madam Vice President, for the time.” She said, “Thank you.” Her people — probably four of them — were wrapping me with big, moving arms. That’s why I looked out to the side and said, “I’ve got to wrap up.” You want to keep talking, you want to keep asking questions, but they were very animated. Listen, I hope she comes back. I actually think this is a different take. I think she had a mission that she wanted to accomplish, maybe aiming for a viral moment. She came to Fox News to have a go at Donald Trump, hoping for a viral moment that plays on a lot of other channels and on social media. I think she may have gotten that. In the interim, we had a good exchange. I wish there wasn’t so much filibustering; I wish it was just a cordial conversation about policy and follow-ups. Maybe if we had more time, maybe she’ll come back. I don’t know if she will or not, but I hope she does. Obviously, I hope the former President does the same format.

WATCH: