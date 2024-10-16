Border Czar Kamala Harris Attempts to Shift Blame onto Private Citizen Trump for Her Unprecedented Surge in Illegal Immigration

Kamala Harris, who was given the title of Border Czar by President Joe Biden in early 2021, faced intense scrutiny over her handling of the immigration crisis in an interview with Bret Baier.

Instead of addressing the record-breaking influx of illegal immigration that has exploded under her watch, Harris tried to pin the blame on former President Donald Trump, claiming his influence over Republicans led to a scuttled border security bill.

In the interview, Harris sidestepped questions about the spiraling border crisis, choosing instead to accuse Trump of sabotaging her amnesty immigration bill.

However, Baier stood his ground, highlighting that six Democrats also voted against the immigration bill. He reminded Kamala Harris that, under this bill, 5,000 illegal immigrants would be permitted into the country per day into the U.S., or 150,000 per month, or 1.8 million each year.

Recall, according to information obtained by FOX News reporter Bill Melugin, the deal includes:

— Mandatory detention of all single adults. — Mandatory “shut down” of border once average daily migrant encounters hits 5,000. Importantly, this 5,000 number includes 1,400 CBP One app entries at ports of entry per day, and roughly 3,600 illegal crossings per day. — How is that enforced? Once the 5,000 threshold is hit, a new authority is codified into law that requires Border Patrol to immediately remove illegal immigrants they catch without processing. They would not get to request asylum, they would immediately be removed. This includes removals back to Mexico, and deportations to home countries. This would be a *massive* change from current policy, which is that once an illegal immigrant reaches US soil, they must be processed via Title 8 and allowed to claim asylum. Under this new authority – they are not processed, and they are mandatorily immediately removed once the “shut down” threshold is reached. — This “shut down” also takes effect is there are 8,500 migrant encounters in a single day. — The “shut down” would not lift the next day. It wouldn’t lift until daily encounters are reduced to under 75% of the 5,000 threshold for at least two weeks. This means the “shut down” authority would not lift until two weeks of an average of less than 3,750 migrant encounters per day. — Some family units will be released with ATD (Alternatives to Detention, ankle monitors etc). — New removal authority to immediately remove all migrants who do not have valid asylum claims, which will be determined within 6 months rather than the years long process we have right now. — Any migrant caught trying to cross twice during “shut down” phase would be banned from entering US for one year. — US will need agreement with Mexico for MX to take back non-Mexican illegal immigrants. This hasn’t been ironed out yet.

A recent ICE report has confirmed the devastating consequences of the Biden-Harris regime’s disastrous open border policies.

According to the report from the Deputy Director of ICE Patrick Lechleitner sent to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, over 662,000 illegal immigrants with criminal histories are currently on ICE’s national docket.

Even more alarming is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is currently tracking over 425,000 illegal immigrants convicted of various crimes, while 226,000 face pending criminal charges, all of whom have been released into the United States under the regime’s lenient immigration enforcement.

Of that staggering number, over 13,000 illegal immigrants have been convicted of homicide, and more than 15,000 have been convicted of sexual assault.

These individuals are not in custody—they are roaming free in communities across the country, thanks to the administration’s so-called “catch and release” policy.

