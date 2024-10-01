Breaking: Singer Jon Kahn’s Tribute to President Trump – “Fighter” – Goes to Number One on Billboard Charts!

Breaking News — Singer Jon Kahn’s tribute to President Donald Trump reaches #1 on the Billboard Charts!

“Fighter” is one of the best songs you will listen to this year.

On Tuesday, Baste records announced that “Fighter” reached Number One on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

Congratulations Jon and Baste Records!

** You can download “Fighter” here.

Singer-songwriter Jon David Kahn is a longtime friend of The Gateway Pundit.

Jon David Kahn is an inspiring performer who first came on the scene during the Tea Party movement.

In 2010, Jon David Kahn produced “American Heart,” a moving, patriotic song that he made famous at numerous Tea Party events where he was asked to perform.

As reported earlier – Jon David Kahn was a close friend of American patriot Andrew Breitbart, a grassroots leader, and a close friend to this website and our founder, Jim Hoft.

Jon is also pictured on The Gateway Pundit banner.

This photo was taken during an event after Andrew Breitbart passed away. Jon David and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke at a Tea Party event following Andrew’s death.

Jon David Kahn performs “American Made” after Andrew Breitbart’s death.

Here is Jon David’s previous hit, “American Made.”

Jon David Kahn sent me TGP his latest ballad, “Fighter,” which is dedicated to President Trump.

Jon hit a home run with his latest song.

The “Fighter” is an incredible, inspiring tribute to President Trump.

The song is written by Jon Kahn and Chris Wallin.

The song is written by Jon Kahn and Chris Wallin.

I told you it was good!

“Fighter” is currently the #1 download in Pop Tunes on iTunes.

