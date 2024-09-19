MUST SEE: Singer-Songwriter Jon David Kahn Releases “Fighter” — THE MOST AMAZING Trump Ballad You Have Ever Seen — Already #1 on iTunes! Take the Time to Watch, You Won’t Be Disappointed

Singer-songwriter Jon David Kahn is a longtime friend of The Gateway Pundit.

Jon David Kahn is an inspiring performer who first came on the scene during the Tea Party movement.

In 2010, Jon David Kahn produced “American Heart,” a moving, patriotic song that he made famous at numerous Tea Party events where he was asked to perform.

Jon David Kahn was a close friend of grassroots favorite Andrew Breitbart, who was an American original, a grassroots leader, and a close friend to this website and our founder, Jim Hoft.

Jon is also also pictured on The Gateway Pundit banner.

This photo was taken during an event after Andrew Breitbart passed away. Jon David and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke at a Tea Party event following Andrew’s death.

Here is Jon David’s previous hit, “American Made.”

Today, Jon David Kahn sent me his latest ballad, “Fighter,” which is dedicated to President Trump.

Jon hit a home run with his latest song.

The “Fighter” is an incredible, inspiring tribute to President Trump.

The song is written by Jon Kahn and Chris Wallin.

Enjoy! And please pass on to your friends and family!

What other candidate could withstand what @realDonaldTrump has? My latest release “Fighter” is for him and everyone who fights alongside him. pic.twitter.com/9KuQzZV86j — Jon Kahn (@mrjondavid) September 18, 2024

I told you it was good!

“Fighter” is currently the #1 download in Pop Tunes on iTunes.