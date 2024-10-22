BREAKING: LOOMER FIGHTS BACK! Laura Loomer Announces $150 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Leftist Crank Bill Maher and HBO After Vile Accusation

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer, represented by Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Bill Maher and the HBO network over defamatory statements meant to harm Loomer’s credibility and Trump’s campaign for President.

“It is an outrage that Maher and Home Box Office would try to destroy a professional woman in their zeal to harm President Trump,” said Klayman in a statement.

Klayman released a video announcing the lawsuit where he slammed “Trump-haters” HBO, Bill Maher, and the leftist Davis Wright Tremaine attorneys, saying, “It’s election interference, but quite apart from that, her reputation has been damaged, she’s been put at risk, she’s been threatened, and we will not tolerate it.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Bill Maher’s foul suggestion that President Trump is committing adultery by “f*cking” Laura Loomer. “I think maybe Laura Loomer is in an arranged relationship to affect the election,” said Maher in an outrageous defense of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s arranged relationship.

Loomer previously called the accusation, which was meant to discredit and defame her reporting, a “complete and blatant lie” and a “full-blown character assassination campaign.”

Loomer previously said, "I should sue Bill Maher for Defamation."

Now, she's following through!

Previously, the attorneys for HBO and Maher were offered the chance to retract their statements and apologize to Loomer, but they "arrogantly refused and instead threatened Ms. Loomer," according to a statement from Larry Klayman. "Both Maher and Home Box Office will now have to answer to a jury of their peers. When this is over, Maher, the self-styled political pundit, and his Hollywood network, HBO, will not be laughing."

Loomer announced the lawsuit with a press release on X, saying, "Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers."

The press release reads:

BILL MAHER AND HOME BOX OFFICE SUED BY LAURA LOOMER FOR DEFAMATION Falsely Broadcasted that Laura Loomer Committed Adultery with President Donald Trump $150 Million Plus Punitive Damages Claimed (The Villages, Florida, October 22, 2024). Today, Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, a former federal prosecutor and former candidate for the U.S. Senate in Florida, announced the filing of a defamation complaint against Bill Maher and Home Box Office for broadcasting with actual malice that Republican female conservative activist Laura Loomer has committed adultery with President Donald Trump. The complaint has been filed in the district where Ms. Loomer ran for US Congress and has strong roots and has a community reputation as a respected moral figure. The Complaint can be found at www.larryklavman.com and is embedded below. Loomer v. Bill Maher & Home Box Office, Filing No. 209255746 (Fifth Judicial Circuit In and For Sumter County, Florida). After filing the complaint on behalf of Ms. Loomer against Maher and Home Box Office, Larry Klayman had this to say: "Ms. Loomer has been a strong advocate for President Donald Trump in her profession as a conservative activist and investigative journalist over the past decade. Ms. Loomer promotes individual freedoms, strong national security, secure and closed borders, and constitutional conservative values generally, all of which are in league with President Trump's pro-American policies and agenda. Accordingly, she became a target of Bill Maher and Home Box Office, both of whom advocate for Democrat Party officials and values. They attacked Ms. Loomer with defamatory statements as a vehicle to harm President Trump and his campaign for the presidency of the United States, and to harm Ms. Loomer's credibility. Bill Maher is a known Trump hater. It is an outrage that Maher and Home Box Office would try to destroy a professional woman in their zeal to harm President Trump." "To unmask the actual malice of these Defendants, before suit was filed, Klayman asked Maher and HBO under Florida law to retract their false and malicious statements about Ms. Loomer and to publicly apologize during Maher's show, in which Ms. Loomer would appear, to mitigate the damage caused to her reputation and generally. Both Maher and Home Box Office, through their partisan Democrat anti-Trump lawyers, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, arrogantly refused and instead threatened Ms. Loomer. I have opposed these highly partisan lawyers many times in the past. See https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/trumps-war-fake-news-law-firm-defending-free-press-1197104; https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/fake-news-era-meet-lawver-taking-media-titans-1197154. Klayman added, "Neither Ms. Loomer nor I will entertain politically motivated and unfounded and malicious defamation and threats, which put her at great risk. Thus, both Maher and Home Box Office will now have to answer to a jury of their peers. When this is over, Maher, the self-styled political pundit, and his Hollywood network, HBO, will not be laughing."

The full complaint can be read here.

X post from Loomer below:

ANNOUNCEMENT Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers. "Ms. Loomer has been a strong advocate for President… pic.twitter.com/h7ndVZh3mW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 22, 2024

This is a developing story. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Loomer's defamation suit.