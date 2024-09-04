Travis Kelce’s Team Calls in Lawyers After Leaked ‘Contract’ Allegedly Reveals ‘Staged’ Relationship Break-Up Date with Taylor Swift

Mr. Pfizer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has found himself at the center of a growing online storm after an alleged contract surfaced, claiming his relationship with Hollywood elite Taylor Swift was nothing more than a staged PR stunt.

According to the leaked document, a planned break-up date of September 28 has already been set and strategized, the Daily Mail first reported.

The rumors began swirling after a document, allegedly bearing the letterhead of Kelce’s PR firm, Full Scope PR—a Los Angeles-based public relations company—began making the rounds on social media.

First appearing on Reddit, with a caption, “This is on [Emily’s] desk [right now] lol… This is crazy.”

The Reddit post where these documents originally appeared has since been deleted.

The document outlines a media plan for the couple’s breakup, complete with a prepared statement and post-split strategy to protect Kelce’s public image.

“This document is intended for internal use only and contains confidential information regarding the media strategy for Travis Kelce,” the alleged contract reads.

“It should not be shared with any external parties or unauthorized individuals. All details within this document are sensitive and designed to manage the public image of Travis Kelce effectively. Unauthorized distribution or disclosure of this information is strictly prohibited.”

The document included specific language for managing media fallout, stating, “To effectively manage and mitigate the fallout from the breakup between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, ensuring Travis Kelce retains a positive public image, minimizes negative media portrayal, and continues to build his personal and professional brand.”

Accompanying the alleged PR plan is a drafted breakup statement for Kelce, reading: “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for their privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The document also seems to detail a game plan to handle the inevitable media frenzy, urging Kelce’s team to “allow the initial media frenzy to settle” before attempting to clarify details of the split.

However, Kelce’s camp isn’t taking these rumors lightly. After photos of the alleged paperwork surfaced on Reddit, purportedly showing Full Scope PR’s logo attached to the break-up plan, Kelce’s representatives issued a swift and forceful denial.

A spokesperson from Full Scope PR slammed the documents as “entirely false and fabricated” and announced that they were already pursuing legal action.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” said the PR firm’s representative.

Earlier this year, Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted this on X, stating, “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Also, Paige VanZant, mixed martial artist and former UFC fighter, said that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance as “100% fake.”

She shared her own past experience, where she was approached to fake a relationship with an NFL player, adding credence to her theory.

The 29-year-old professional wrestler declared the bold statement during an episode of her podcast, “Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story,” which she co-hosts alongside her 33-year-old husband, Austin Vanderford.

“I was on Dancing with the Stars… At the time, I had hired a publicist. That was just kind of what you did. Everybody in LA has a publicist, and a publicist’s job is to make you more famous, to get you in magazines, TV shows, news articles, whatever, what have you. They get you interviews, this and that. So, at one point, my publicist called me and said, ‘hey, we got a call from this NFL player’s publicist,’” VanZant said.

She was then approached with a proposal for a staged date with an NFL player, complete with planned paparazzi and orchestrated public displays of affection. However, VanZant backed out at the last minute, standing up the unnamed NFL player.

“I am trying to be more, I guess, ‘famous,’” she mused. “I’m trying to become more successful. And of course, they recommended that I go on the date. They’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll have paparazzi standing by.’ So, they plan where the paparazzi is going to be. They plan, ‘We’re going to get a picture of you guys doing this at dinner. Maybe you’ll hold hands in this spot.’ They plan where you’re going to do everything. Yeah, I agree to it. Whatever. Get the NFL player’s number. We’re texting. He plans to pick me up at my apartment that I’m staying in. And the date comes, he shows up, calls me, calls me, calls me. And I pretended not to be home because I just don’t… I don’t want to. I chickened out.”

The UFC veteran didn’t hold back in her critique of the Swift-Kelce narrative, stating, “I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelsey love story, it is 100% fake. I truly believe it is publicity.”

