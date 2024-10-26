UPDATE: Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike Against Iran, Targets IRGC – Explosions Reported Near Iranian Capital Tehran

Israel targeted an IRGC missile factory south of Tehran on Friday night.

Israel launched retalitory strikes against the Iranian regime on Friday night.

Explosions were reported near the capital Tehran.

Video via Trey Yingst at FOX News.

Israel had no problem penetrating the Iranian airspace. There are reports that Israel is targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

An explosion was reported at an IRGC missile factory south of Tehran.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement moments ago.

IDF: In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil.

Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.

Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.

We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

