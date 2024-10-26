UPDATE: Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike Against Iran, Targets IRGC – Explosions Reported Near Iranian Capital Tehran

Israel launched retalitory strikes against the Iranian regime on Friday night.

Explosions were reported near the capital Tehran.

Video via Trey Yingst at FOX News.

Israel has started their attack against Iran with explosions reported near the capital Tehran. I stand with Israel! pic.twitter.com/xXL8jbpCSH — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 25, 2024

Israel had no problem penetrating the Iranian airspace. There are reports that Israel is targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Tehran right now. Israel penetrates Iranian airspace easily and is now bombing the IRGC. May it be the end of this rotten regime. pic.twitter.com/ZwtonjyWKB — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) October 25, 2024

An explosion was reported at an IRGC missile factory south of Tehran.

BREAKING: Israeli airstrikes hit an IRGC missile factory south-west of Tehran pic.twitter.com/aoydXRCHjl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 26, 2024

Smoke and Flames can be seen rising from the Site of an Israeli Strike on the Iranian Capital of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ANwRw1lkF3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 25, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement moments ago.

IDF: In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.

The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil.

Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond.

Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized.

We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.