BREAKING: CBS Breaks Silence on Edited 60 Minutes Interview in New Statement, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong and Attacks Trump for Not Participating in Interview

The CBS “news” organization has finally broken its silence on its fraudulent interview with Kamala Harris, where they cut and replaced her statements in response to a question.

Without providing evidence, CBS claims that the response they edited into the interview was the same but “a different portion of the response.” The statement continues, “The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

This comes after CBS’s’ 60 Minutes’ was exposed for cutting Kamala’s nonsensical answer to a question and replacing it with a completely separate sentence she said earlier in the interview. This was fraud and election interference.

WATCH:

This is what regime-controlled media does. It’s completely Unamerican.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump responded to this revelation, calling Kamala Harris a “moron.” He further demanded, “TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE,” citing “the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History.”

The Trump War Room account on X called on XBS to "RELEASE THE FULL, UNEDITED TRANSCRIPT!" in order to clear the issue up.

Two weeks after being caught, 60 Minutes has now released a very defensive statement claiming they did not "deceitfully edit" Kamala's word salad. Well, we have good news for you, @60Minutes: There's a simple way you can clear it all up. RELEASE THE FULL, UNEDITED TRANSCRIPT! pic.twitter.com/UJ18mFJU7d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

CBS has provided no evidence for the claims in their statement.

The statement from CBS reads:

Former President Donald Trump is accusing 60 Minutes of deceitful editing of our Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. That is false. 60 Minutes gave an excerpt of our interview to Face the Nation that used a longer section of her answer than that on 60 Minutes. Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response. When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment. Remember, Mr. Trump pulled out of his interview with 60 Minutes and the vice president participated. Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes.

CBS can never be taken seriously again.