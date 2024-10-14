BREAKING: Armed North Carolina Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening FEMA Workers Assisting Hurricane Helene Victims — Reports of Militia Trucks ‘Hunting FEMA’ Deemed Unfounded

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) temporarily halted its operations across sections of North Carolina following alleged threats from armed militias against FEMA workers providing assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Sheriff Phil Howell of Ashe County confirmed on Sunday that FEMA personnel stationed in the state’s mountain region were subjected to alarming threats. As a result, FEMA took precautionary measures, pausing relief efforts in several areas to protect the safety of its workers.

Sheriff Howell, in a statement, emphasized that no specific threats were made against Ashe County itself but acknowledged that FEMA’s decision to pull back was necessary as they evaluated the situation.

Sheriff Howell wrote on Facebook:

We wanted to address the current issues being spread about FEMA in Ashe County. As a response, they have been here to help and assist those in need. Recently in the mountain region, there have been threats made against them. This has not happened in Ashe County or the surrounding counties. Out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process as they are assessing the threats. We will notify everyone if and when we are updated. Stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don’t stir the pot.

Tensions escalated after reports surfaced that National Guard troops encountered armed militia members in trucks claiming they were “hunting FEMA.”

This disturbing account, detailed in an email from a federal official and reported by The Washington Post, forced FEMA to advise all federal responders in Rutherford County to stand down and evacuate immediately.

“Effective immediately, disaster-wide — cease inspections today and return to your hotels,” an alert from Vanguard Inspection Services read on Saturday, according to KOLD.com. “FEMA received news that the Title 10 (active military unit deployed to NC) came across some trucks of militia units who said they were out hunting FEMA personnel.”

On Monday, Rutherford County authorities reported that a local man, William Jacob Parsons, 44, was arrested on Sunday for reportedly making explicit threats against FEMA personnel responding to the hurricane’s devastation.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jamie Keever, Parsons was armed with a handgun and a rifle and was located after a tip led deputies to his vehicle.

Parsons has since been released on a $10,000 secured bond after being charged with “Going Armed to the Terror of the Public,” a misdemeanor.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the alleged threats.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an alleged threat of violence made against FEMA workers on Saturday October 12, 2024. The reports of a threat in Polk County have all been received from third parties. One subject who was reported to have made threatening comments about FEMA at a local gas station was later arrested in Rutherford County at a FEMA site. PCSO Deputies are continuing to investigate these reports and any updates will be given when further information becomes available. Neighboring counties are also continuing to investigate reports of threats to FEMA workers, and PCSO continues to coordinate with all of our law enforcement colleagues in the region. Trending: CNN Panel is Left Stunned as Scott Jennings Roasts the Harris-Walz Campaign and Makes a Colorful Point That Perfectly Sums Up Democrats’ Problems With Men (VIDEO) Prior to the reports of threats, PCSO Deputies were working on-site and in the field with FEMA representatives assisting Polk County residents, and we will continue to provide assistance whenever requested throughout the recovery process. Polk County authorities continue to work with all of our local, regional, state, and federal partners in disaster response and recovery, and no acts of violence against any responders will be tolerated.”

However, in a statement to CBS, the North Carolina National Guard wrote, “The NCNG has no reports of our soldiers or airmen encountering any armed militia, any threats and any type of combatants. We are continuing to serve all those counties in need of our assistance.”

According to the sheriff’s office, “The initial report stated there was a truck load of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truck loads of militia going to Lake Lure.”

This development follows growing scrutiny of FEMA for allegedly obstructing humanitarian efforts in the aftermath of widespread devastation in North Carolina.

Recall, in a series of explosive posts on X, Elon Musk revealed that his SpaceX engineers, who are on the ground providing vital communications and supplies via Starlink technology, are being blocked by FEMA from delivering lifesaving resources to victims in Asheville and surrounding areas.

In a damning message from one of Musk’s SpaceX engineers, the worker revealed the extent of FEMA’s interference.

According to these engineers, FEMA is not only failing to provide adequate assistance but is also impeding the efforts of private citizens and organizations trying to help those in need.

“The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!!” Musk wrote.

Also, multiple whistleblowers have come forward to expose the mismanagement at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) just as Hurricane Helene devastates the southeastern U.S.

According to a letter from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whistleblowers allege that FEMA withheld critical pre-disaster funds and failed to issue deployment orders to first responders, leaving Americans stranded in the wake of the storm.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that over $1 billion, which should have been used for American disaster relief, has instead been redirected into resettling illegal immigrants through programs like the “Shelter and Services Program.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information.