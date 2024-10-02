FINALLY! Five US Congressmen Sue PA Election Officials After They Tell Clerks To EXCLUDE ANY VERIFICATION REQUIREMENTS For Overseas Voter Applicants

The Democratic Party is moving full-steam ahead with their stated scheme to find (create?) a stunning new 1.7 million Democratic UOCAVA (Uniformed Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) voters in 7 swing states who are living, working, or traveling overseas during the election season.

From the DNC’s August 12, 2024 memo:

For the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, the DNC is investing in Democrats Abroad. The DNC is doing the work to win in battleground states across the country. With under 100 days until Election Day and ahead of the Democratic National Convention, the DNC announced a significant six-figure investment in Democrats VoteFromAbroad, for the first time ever in a Presidential cycle, helping fund their efforts to win the votes of approximately 9,000,000 Americans– of which only about 8% are registered voters from 2020 – who are living or serving outside of the United States.

Here’s the problem with the DNC’s stated goal:

The DNC’s stated goal of winning the votes of approximately 9 million Americans through its Democrats Abroad website seems impossible, given that according to a recent report by the federal government FVAP website, only 4.4 million US citizens reside overseas, and only 2.8 million of those are of voting age.

While waiting for election results, media, and election officials often refer to late-arriving ballots as the “military vote.” This is a misnomer. Special absentee voting privileges, which had previously been reserved for the military, were expanded to include US citizens living abroad, even those who have never lived in the United States.

According to Heather Honey of Verity Vote, UOCAVA requires states to allow members of the US Armed Forces, their family members, and US citizens who reside outside of the US to register and vote absentee in elections for Federal offices. There is broad support for programs that enable service men and women to exercise their right to vote, but that is no longer the primary result of the UOCAVA program.

Before 2016, the majority of voters who utilized the privileges associated with UOCAVA were military voters. This program has been drastically expanded through the use of electronic Federal Post Card Applications and is now dominated by non-military requestors. These applications do not require verification of identity or citizenship prior to registering or receiving a ballot, and no verification of eligibility is required before voting.

In 2020, uniformed services members and their eligible family members accounted for only 37% of UOCAVA ballots returned nationwide. More than 63% of the ballots returned were attributed to non-military overseas participants.

In their memo, the DNC reminds everyone of how close the 2020 election results were (that no one was allowed to question) and why they’re not going to leave anything to chance in 2024:

In 2020, just 44,000 votes across Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin votes won Joe Biden the presidency. In fact, abroad voters made a notable difference in Georgia and Arizona during the 2020 presidential election and made the difference in close races in Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina during the 2022 midterms. That’s why the DNC is doing the work to win this election by reaching out to voters regardless of where they live.

In addition to the DNC memo that telegraphs their intentions, surrogates of the Obama regime, like Bruce Heyden, his former US Ambassador to Canada, have begun a public relations campaign to inform the public of their scheme. By activating Hollywood celebrities, leftist musicians, and top Democrats like Nancy Pelosi to promote the plot to collect votes from millions of individuals with no proof of identity to the public, Democrats make their blueprint for disenfranchising the votes of potentially millions of legitimate US citizens living in America seem perfectly normal.

Watch Obama’s former ambassador explain their plot to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski:

Mika Brzezinski, host of

the embarrassing @Morning_Joe show on @MSNBC, sat down with Barack Obama’s US Ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman ,to discuss the Democrat plan to steal our Nov. 2024 election. Democrats apparently held a secret meeting w/ celebrities, social media… pic.twitter.com/oTL8cq1YAO — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) September 20, 2024

According to the DNC memo, the Democrats claim their goal is to pick up a STUNNING 340,840 NEW votes for Democrats from UOCAVA voters.

In the must-win state of Pennsylvania, 5 United States Congressmen, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Rep. Dan Meuser, Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, and Rep. Mike Kelly, have filed suit against the top election officials, PA Secretary of State Al Schmidt and Deputy Secretary of Elections Jonathan Marks, over their “guidance” for clerks on UOCAVA or overseas voters. The guidance tells them to ignore identification requirements and the verification of the voter’s Pennsylvania address.

According to the lawsuit, which was submitted yesterday by Erick G. Kaardal and Elizabeth A. Nielsen of Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, the Pennsylvania Election Code establishes that a UOCAVA application may be rejected if an “omission prevents election officials from determining whether the UOCAVA applicant is eligible to vote.”

To be eligible under Pennsylvania law, applicants must “satisfy the voter eligibility requirements of the Commonwealth including residency requirements.” To verify identity and eligibility and to determine if an application is otherwise valid, the federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) establishes the minimum standards. Applicants who seek to vote in a federal election must provide, at the time of registration, a valid driver’s license number. If the individual has not been issued a driver’s license, they may use the last four digits of their social security number (or if they have neither, the State can assign them a unique identifying number and verify their identity and eligibility using other approved documents).

In direct conflict with federal and state law, Defendants Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt or Deputy Secretary for Elections Johnathan Marks, or both, have issued directives and guidance to county officials to exempt UOCAVA applicants entirely from any verification requirements.

The Defendants’ non-verification position has been confirmed in sworn testimony in the General Assembly.

When asked about how UOCAVA applicants are verified in a 2022 PA House hearing, the Deputy Secretary for Elections, Johnathan Marks, testified: “That group of voters are specifically exempted from the HAVA verification requirements. They do not have to provide PennDOT ID or last 4 of SSN. There’s no systematic verification,” he boldly stated.

The non-verification position by the Defendants in the case, PA Secretary of State Al Schmidt and Deputy Secretary for Elections Jonathan Marks is also confirmed in their 2023 Pennsylvania Military and Overseas Voters Guidance, which includes the Department of State’s “position.”

“The Department’s position is that covered voters are exempt from the Election Code’s ID requirements for absentee voters.”

The Defendants cannot cite to any legal authority, statutory or otherwise, as a valid legal basis for their “position” that covered voters are exempt from identification requirements because no such exemption exists in state or federal law.

According to the lawsuit:

The Commonwealth’s practice is an illegally structured election process which makes Pennsylvania’s elections vulnerable to ineligible votes by individuals or entities who could purport to be UOCAVA-eligible, register to vote without verification of identity or eligibility but receive a ballot by email, and then vote a ballot without providing identification at any step in the process.

All voters should be asking why Democrats are working so hard to skirt election laws before the upcoming 2024 election.

For anyone who thinks UOCAVA votes don’t matter in this election—in the 2000 presidential election, a mere 629 votes separated the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore in Florida. When the absentee overseas votes finally arrived, George W. Bush was able to take the 537-vote lead from Al Gore and win the presidency.

Read the lawsuit below: