BIG! Israel Announces: We Will Eliminate Hezbollah’s New Leader – HIS TIME IN POWER WILL BE SHORT-LIVED!

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that Hezbollah’s newly appointed leader won’t remain in charge “for very long.”

On Tuesday, October 29, Naim Qassem was named as the successor to Hassan Nasrallah.

The Gateway Pundit reported that in September, the Israel Defense Forces announced Nasrallah had been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s central command bunker headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

In an official statement, Hezbollah revealed that its Shura Council elected Qassem following the protocol for choosing a new Secretary-General.

Naim Qassem has served as Hezbollah’s second-in-command under Nasrallah for decades, Fox News explains. This year, he has also taken on a prominent role as the group’s spokesperson, coinciding with escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Qassem rose in prominence within the terror organization, becoming a key spokesperson for Hezbollah, even giving interviews with foreign media during last year’s hostilities at Israel’s northern border.

In a post on the social media platform X, Israel’s Defense Minister emphasized that Naim Qassem’s appointment will be “temporary.”

Temporary appointment.

Not for long. pic.twitter.com/ONu0GveApi — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 29, 2024

In a separate message posted on Wednesday, 30, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz echoed Gallant’s stance, reiterating that Hezbollah’s new terror chief will be eliminated.

Mr. Katz stated:

“Naim Kassem, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the successor of the successor, pledges to follow Nasrallah’s path. We will ensure that this happens soon.”