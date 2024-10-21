Biden-Harris Regime’s Unthinkable Betrayal: U.S. Launches Investigation After Intel Leaks Israel’s Potential Attack Plans on Iran

The Biden-Harris regime finds itself embroiled in yet another scandal, as U.S. officials scramble to investigate the alarming leak of two highly classified documents that detail Israel’s potential strike plans on Iran.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the leaked documents, now being circulated through Telegram channels linked to Iran, contain details about Israel’s military positioning ahead of an expected strike on Iran in response to an October 1 missile barrage.

The leak includes intelligence marked as top secret and is sharable only within the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance (the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia).

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) confirmed on Sunday that the U.S. government is now investigating the unauthorized release of these documents, which are believed to have originated from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency, according to PBS.

Jake Tapper: You spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday. The U.S. is right now investigating a leak of highly classified intelligence documents posted online that appear to show Israeli plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran. What’s the latest on the investigation into this leak, and what did your conversation with Netanyahu go like? How did that go? Speaker Johnson: Yeah, the leak is very concerning. There are some serious allegations being made. An investigation is underway, and I’ll get a briefing on that in a couple of hours. There’s a classified-level briefing and others. But we’re following it closely. Look, I talked to my friend Bibi, Prime Minister Netanyahu, yesterday to encourage him. I mean, he’s done an extraordinary job, I think, prosecuting that war. If he had taken Joe Biden’s advice, they’d be in a much weaker position right now. I think the United States needs to stand unequivocally by our ally right now. Really, we’re on the precipice, I think, Jake, of a new era of security and freedom for Israel. I think we’re very close, I hope and pray, to ending that conflict there. But we cannot equivocate. We can’t appease Iran. Now is the time for a maximum pressure campaign against the head of the snake. It’s not Hezbollah and Hamas and the proxies that are ultimately the threat; it is Iran itself. I think we need to recognize that reality.

This is not the first instance where the Biden administration has been accused of leaking sensitive information to hostile regimes.

In 2023, House Republicans raised alarms over Robert Malley, the Biden administration’s former Special Envoy to Iran, who was investigated for potentially compromising ties to the Iranian regime.

Malley, a figure with a clear bias against former President Trump, was suspended from his role amid serious allegations of mishandling classified information. Yet, to date, there have been no updates from the FBI regarding this investigation.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) previously stated that Malley’s security violations were so egregious that he was suspended without pay and had his security clearances revoked.

