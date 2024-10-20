Biden-Harris Regime Leaked Israel’s Potential Strike Plan Against Iran to a Pro-Iran Operation – And It’s Not the First Time They Leaked Secret Intel to Iran

The Biden-Harris regime continues to thwart Israel in its war against Iran and its proxy states.

On Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported that two US intelligence documents were leaked to a pro-Iranian operation and then posted on a Telegram account linked to Iran.

The documents that were leaked by the Biden-Harris regime to the pro-Iranian operation detailed Israeli plans for a potential strike plan on Iran.

Both the US Defense Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the leaked documents.

The leak comes at a time when Israel is plotting a retalitory strike against Iran following its October 1 missile attack on the Jewish state.

This was not the first time the Biden regime was accused of leaking Israeli secrets to the Iranian regime.

Last year, in October 2023, House Republicans accused the US. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley “may have had a compromising tie to the Iranian regime.”

Robert Malley, a deranged Trump hater, had already been suspended from his position with the Biden regime at the time. The FBI was investigating him, and whether or not he mishandled classified information at the time.

As usual, the FBI has not offered any updates on this investigation since last year.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told FOX News at the time that Malley’s security violations were so serious that he was suspended without pay, and his security clearances were suspended as well.

Malley was the Biden regime’s Iran envoy during negotiations on restarting the Iran nuclear deal.

Rep. Michael McCaul: “He’s a special envoy for Iran. He is the principal architect, the negotiator on the Iran deal to resurrect the Iran deal. And the concern is that we tried to get him before my committee to testify, to brief us on Iran, and he was basically AWOL. And then we found out that he was suspended without pay because he had problems with his security clearance. He had compromised classified information, we think, with Iran, and now there’s a wider investigation into this. You can’t make this stuff up, Martha. I mean, between that and the $6 billion they’ve pledged to put into Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror, all in the name of getting another JCPOA deal done, it’s not acceptable to House Republicans.

Via FOX News and Midnight Rider.



The New York Post reported on Robert Malley in August 2023:

President Biden’s special Iran envoy had his security clearance suspended earlier this year after “serious” issues were raised internally about his handling of “protected material,” according to a leaked State Department memo published over the weekend by an Iranian media outlet. Robert Malley was placed on unpaid leave effective at the end of June, but the State Department declined to specify why, drawing scrutiny from congressional Republicans. The Tehran Times, an English-language daily newspaper believed to have close ties to the theocracy’s foreign ministry, purported to shed light on the matter Sunday by publishing an April 21 memo labeled “sensitive but unclassified” and addressed to Malley from Erin Smart, director of the Office of Personnel Security and Suitability in the Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security. In the memo, Smart wrote that the office “has received information regarding you that raises serious security concerns and can be disqualifying under National Security Adjudicative Guidelines E (Personal Conduct), K (Handling Protected Information) and M (Use of Information Technology).” Trending: KAMALA IS KOLLAPSING: A Visibly Exhausted Kamala Harris Was on Stage in Detroit For Only Six Minutes, 36 Seconds… And Lizzo Never Performed! (VIDEO)

Earlier this year, Israel iced out the Biden-Harris regime before launching their deadly strike on Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

And now the Biden-Harris regime is back to their old tricks – leaking classified documents from Israel to Iran.