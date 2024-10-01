Biden/Harris Commerce Secretary When Asked About Impending Strike With Huge Implications: ‘I Have Not Been Very Focused on That’ (VIDEO)

Gina Raimondo, the Biden/Harris commerce secretary, was recently asked on CNBC about the impending port worker strike and declared that she has not been focused on that. What exactly does this woman do all day, other than campaign for Kamala Harris?

Raimondo was in the news last week for suggesting that Democrats should ‘extinguish’ Donald Trump. She also has a track record of being shockingly unfamiliar with issues that are directly related to her job.

Financial experts are warning that this strike could cost the U.S. billions of dollars a day and severely slow the transport of goods across the country.

The FOX Business Network reports:

Biden-Harris commerce secretary says she is staying out of potential port worker strike Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Monday that she “hasn’t been particularly involved” on the potential strike of port workers that has some experts worried that it could cost the U.S. economy billions every day… “I would say, look, it’s not a secret that this would be, depending on how long it lasts, could be incredibly disruptive to commerce,” Raimondo, who appeared as a surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, responded. She added that she hopes the parties come together to an agreement because if not, the effects on the economy could be “very disruptive.” Quick followed up by asking what the effects would be if the strike lasted longer than a week. “I have not been very focused on that. I would refer you to the White House or the transportation secretary,” Raimondo responded.

Now would be a good time to stock up.

It’s scary how incompetent some members of the Biden/Harris administration are on the very issues that they’re supposed to understand better than anyone else.