“I’m Not Familiar with That” – WOW! Biden-Harris Commerce Secretary Gets Fact-Checked on Live TV on BLS Report That Shows Nearly 1 Million Jobs Vanished (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s incompetent Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo lashed out at President Trump and called him a liar after a reporter confronted her about the inflated jobs reports.

The 818,000 jobs that Kamala Harris and Joe Biden claimed to have “created” over the last year aren’t actually there.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were cooking the books the whole time and lying to the American people.

The nonfarm payroll growth between April 2023 to March 2024 was revised down, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

That’s 68,000 fewer jobs per month – 115,000 fewer manufacturing jobs and 45,000 fewer construction jobs.

This is the largest downward revision in 15 years.

An ABC reporter interviewed Gina Raimondo on day three of the DNC convention in Chicago.

The reporter asked the incompetent DEI hire about the BLS’s admission that nearly 1 million jobs “created” in the last year don’t exist.

“No, when I hear that, first of all, I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Donald Trump say anything truthful,” Gina Raimondo said.

The ABC reporter interjected: “It is though from the Bureau of Labor.”

“I’m not familiar with that,” Gina Raimondo said.

