Andrea Mitchell on “Meet the Press”: Kamala Harris Has ‘Big Problem with Men’

Andrea Mitchell/Image: Video screenshot.

Fresh off of blaming “misogyny,” Kamala Harris’s low polling on the economy, MSNBC host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell now admits Harris has a problem with men.

On Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” Mitchell said Harris has to “double down” on doing serious interviews because she is not polling well with male voters.

Mitchell said, “They have to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews because what I’m hearing from Democratic and Republican business people and a lot of men.”

“She has such a big problem with men. I think there’s an undercount of the Trump vote. I think there’s misogyny in all of this, black and white men, big problem.”

“Also, in the business world, they don’t think she is serious. They don’t think she’s a heavyweight. A lot of this is gender, but she’s got to be more specific about her economic plans.”

Host Kristen Welker added, “To Andrea’s point, the gender divide is just so significant. You see the extent to which Harris is winning with women and that Trump is winning with men.”

Perhaps Harris should consider outlets more serious than “Call Her Daddy.”

Thanks for sharing!
