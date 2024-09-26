MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Says ‘Misogyny’ to Blame For Kamala Harris’s Bad Polling Numbers (VIDEO)

MSNBC host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent, Andrea Mitchell, has said “misogyny” is to blame for Kamala Harris’s low polling on the economy.

While interviewing Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey about the upcoming presidential election in Pennsylvania, Mitchell went on a rant about how unfair it was that Harris was still lagging behind Trump on the economy.

She explained:

Our latest polling shows that Kamala Harris, on the economy, is nine points behind Donald Trump. And that’s closing the gap, because Joe Biden was 22 points behind Donald Trump on the economy and that people are worried about the cost of living. Now, inflation has come down. And the Fed has just cut rates by 50 basis points, and that will improve, but not quickly enough to help you in your race and Kamala Harris in her race. So, what has to happen to try to narrow that gap on the economy, which is what most people care about?

Casey argued that prices were high due to greed.

“There’s probably a lot of misogyny going on there also, because men are still lagging behind in the polling,” Mitchell responded. “But that’s hard to quantify.”

According to the polling data that Mitchell was citing, 50 percent of voters trust Donald Trump to better handle the economy, as opposed to 41 percent who think the reverse.

In an interview last year with Kamala Harris, Mitchell asked how she could explain her low popularity.

“Why do you think the President has such low popularity and you have even less favorable ratings. Why do you think that is?” Mitchell asked her at the time.

“I see people thanking the president, thanking our administration,” Harris responded. “I think that it is very important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter out of Washington.”