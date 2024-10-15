America’s Most Important Street Artist Receives Sentence For Crime of Exposing The Truth About Kamala Harris In Aurora, CO—Here’s How You Can Help!

For almost a decade, the Gateway Pundit has been reporting on the brilliant artwork of the conservative street artist Sabo. Sabo’s work has always been supported by online sales of his art at Unsavory Agents and by donations from everyday Americans who appreciate his work and the risks he takes.



Sabo has been sharing his edgy art for over two decades. He stands alone as America’s premier street artist, courageously using his talent to display an important counter-culture message with targeted communities.

Many times, his artwork shares messages that are intentionally hidden from the public by the Democratic Party’s mainstream media. For example, during Barack Obama’s first term as President, he authorized 506 drone strikes that killed 391 civilians, including 4 Americans. When Obama ran for re-election in 2012, Hollywood celebrities lined up to host fundraisers for the droner-in-chief. Hollywood actress Gwenyth Paltrow hosted a high-end fundraiser for Barack Obama’s re-election in 2012, and Sabo made it his mission to cover the streets leading into her elite Hollywood neighborhood with a powerful message reminding everyone Paltrow was supporting the mass civilian drone killing Democrat.

Sabo’s creation of “King Obama” wielding a bat, symbolizing how the arrogant Chicago community organizer dealt with his political enemies while standing in front of a female illegal alien flipping off America, was a brilliant summary of how he kept his promise to “fundamentally change” America.

Most Americans have no clue that a diary, which has now been authenticated as Ashley Biden’s, was shared with the media. In the diary, Ashley reportedly wrote about her fear of her father coming home and wanting to take “inappropriate” showers with her. With one powerful image, Sabo conveyed the story of Joe Biden and his daughter Ashely’s diary that the mainstream media wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole. He strategically placed his artwork on benches and bus stops around Hollywood only one day before George Clooney hosted his infamous fundraiser for Joe Biden.

George Clooney’s activist wife, Amal, who was attempting to charge members of the Israeli Army with war crimes against the Palestinians or Hamas (we’re not sure, as many times they are one and the same), was also a target of Sabo. Dressed as a Hamas terrorist, wearing a suicide vest and holding the detonator in her hand, the image was part of Sabo’s campaign to expose the elite Hollywood couple’s support for Joe Biden.

Last month, while the mainstream media was ignoring the takeover of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, by Venezuelan gangs, Sabo’s signs began to show up across the city with messages targeted at America’s border czar and unelected Democrat candidate for President, Kamala Harris.

The signs, strategically posted on street corners in Aurora, CO, pointed out how the needs of the black community, who Democrats have promised to help via government programs, have been replaced by illegal aliens in exchange for their votes.

On August 30, the Gateway Pundit reported about the far-left Colorado AG Phil Weiser, who has come under fire for allowing Colorado to become infiltrated with violent, illegal alien gangs, wasted no time issuing a not-so-veiled threat against the street artist Sabo, who clearly shares an opposing view to that of the weak-kneed attorney general.

While AG Weiser has yet to tweet about the viral video shared across social media showing a Venezuelan gang takeover of an apartment complex in Aurora, CO, he was quick to address Sabo’s artwork seen in and around the streets of Aurora, CO., calling it “appalling, illegal and hateful.” In a not-so-veiled threat, the far-left AG warned, “Hate against any of us must be treated as hate against all of us.”

His tweet was not well received by everyday Americans who appreciate Sabo’s important work. Here are just a few of the first responses found under AG Weiner’s tweet:

Following Weiser’s ridiculous tweet, Sabo was hunted down by local authorities and charged with a misdemeanor for the crime of sharing important messaging with the black community and residents of Aurora, CO.

Last week, the former US Marine and highly talented artist was sentenced for displaying his artwork in Aurora, CO. Sabo couldn’t afford a lawyer and didn’t trust a public defender, so he defended himself. His sentencing included paying a fine and agreeing to do community service.

Here is the powerful statement Sabo prepared to read to the judge who sentenced him:

My wife is a migrant. I must have paid over ten-thousand dollars to get her here legally. I paid for expensive biometric scans twice, a health screening, background check. Documents had to be signed stating that she would not be a burden to the tax payers. She’s never spent a day worried about having a roof over her head or where our next meal was coming from, this because we did it the right way. I, like most, don’t have a problem with immigration, I have a problem with unchecked illegal immigration. I’m a self employed artist who’s educated at one of the top art colleges in the world. I know my country, I speak it’s language. I’m familiar with the market place of my chosen profession and with all this I can no longer afford to live in my own country. How do these migrants have any hope to to make it here, at least not without financially bankrupting our communities, while at the same time overlooking America’s forgotten poor, including veterans who live out on the street. These newcomers, some of whom are extremely violent are always dumped in underrepresented communities making an already bad situation worse. Last winter tens of thousands of improperly vetted migrants, many illegally in the country, were dropped off in Denver in -12 degree weather. Many forced to brave the cold in tents. It was reported that some were forced to prostitute their wives, daughter and girlfriends simply to keep from starving or freezing to death. Politicians from both sides of the political aisle, should be ashamed of themselves for what they put the poorest from around the world through by conning them to come here especially in the middle of winter. I pray we still have a First Amendment to help protect political art, which is it’s intended purpose. Nothing was destroyed or permanently damaged, except maybe for the feelings of some local politicians for pointing out the mess they’ve made of things. Trending: FOX News’ Trump-Hating RINO Bret Baier Announces Interview with Kamala Harris – GETS ROASTED ON X – Roseanne Barr Wins the Day!





The talented artist relies on donations from everyday citizens to pay his rent and travel expenses and to purchase supplies necessary to create his strategically placed art displays.

Sabo’s counter-culture messages, which most conservatives agree with but are afraid to voice, are vital because they are seen by everyday Americans, who would never know the truth otherwise.

Most Americans who watch or read mainstream messaging are unaware that it is simply a public relations division of the Democratic Party and have no clue they’re being lied to. Sabo has been quietly working behind the scenes for two decades to fight back against the lies told by the Left—it’s time to repay him for his dedication to Making Art Great Again.