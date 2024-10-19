“After Tireless Discussions with the Harris Campaign” — Pakistani American PAC Endorses Donald Trump for President in Powerful Statement

The Pakistani American PAC endorsed President Donald Trump for US President on Friday.

The Pakistani American PAC, or PAKPAC, released a very powerful endorsement of President Trump.

Pakistan has suffered dangerous democratic backsliding in recent years. PAKPAC believes President Trump can help reverse this perilous trend in the country.

For all the shallow lip service Democrats give to democracy these days, PAKPAC believes President Trump is the one who can promote true democracy in Pakistan today.

On Thursday, PAKPAC announced on Facebook that the Biden administration is doing nothing to stop the political repression in Pakistan today.

Here is their full statement endorsing President Donald Trump in 2024:

The Pakistani American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC) is proud to endorse former President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 Presidential election. While we certainly do not agree with the former President on every issue, after extensive meetings with his campaign and with the Harris campaign, we believe the former President is the candidate who will improve U.S.-Pakistan relations, secure the release of all wrongfully imprisoned political prisoners in Pakistan, and work towards reversal of Pakistan’s dangerous democratic backsliding. During his presidency, Donald Trump met with the then democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan during his visit to the United States, fostering dialogue between the two nations. Also during his presidency Trump administration officials traveled to Pakistan, engaging in direct talks with Pakistani ministers -efforts we have not seen under the Biden/Harris administration. In contrast, the Biden/Harris administration has not demonstrated the same commitment to bilateral relations. Under President Biden, the Pakistani government was pushed into a legislative coup against the popular and democratically elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the administration has done nothing since to secure the release of the former Prime Minister and other political prisoners. Even though international observers and state department officials have acknowledged election irregularities, the Biden/Harris administration have done nothing to address the election concerns. After tireless discussion’s with the Harris campaign, we fear these policies would persist under a Harris presidency, further straining relations between our two nations. We believe that Mr. Trump’s leadership will promote stronger diplomatic and economic ties, and ensure that Pakistani-American interests are represented at the highest levels of government. PAKPAC National Board

PAKPAC says the Biden-Harris regime has done nothing to secure the release of the former prime minister and other political prisoners.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison in January. His ex-wife says the government has Khan isolated in a dark cell and he is prevented from calling his sons.

To be fair, the Biden regime gets off on holding their political opposition in prison and jailing opposition activists.

PAKPAC made their announcement on X.