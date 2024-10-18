Biden-Harris Regime is ILLEGALLY Holding Steve Bannon Beyond His Release Date: ‘Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations’

In a bold statement to The National Pulse, former Trump White House Chief Advisor Steve Bannon has accused the Biden-Harris administration of unlawfully keeping him in prison beyond his release date, violating his rights under the First Step Act.

Bannon claims that his extended incarceration is a political move aimed at silencing one of Donald Trump’s most prominent allies ahead of the 2024 election.

“Kamala Harris is the ‘Queen of Mass Incarcerations,’” Bannon told National Pulse, pointing out her troubled history with minority communities.

““detested by black and hispanic men who are refusing to turn out and vote for her. She has done nothing to implement President Trump’s heroic First Step Act, in fact welcoming hundreds of thousands of hardened illegal migrant criminals while allowing US citizens eligible for early release to rot in prison. No mass deportations, but continual mass incarcerations,” Bannon added.

Bannon, who reported to Danbury, Connecticut’s federal prison on July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, has been fighting for his release under the First Step Act.

The First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump, reduced mandatory minimum sentences and expanded the safety valve. The safety valve allows courts to sentence low-level, nonviolent drug offenders to less than the required mandatory minimum.

His lawyers filed a motion on August 29, urging for his immediate release and questioning why the government’s response to his petition has been delayed for over 75 days.

“The Court should grant Mr. Bannon’s motion for bail pending completion of Supreme Court review, and order the Bureau of Prisons to release Mr. Bannon immediately,” his legal team argued.

Bannon didn’t hold back, asserting that Harris’s disregard for prison reform and her failure to appeal to minority voters would cost her the election.

“Harris will lose this election on her inability to get black and hispanic men to vote for her in Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. The four years she did nothing for family reunification of American citizen prisoners while genuflecting to illegal alien criminals is coming back to bite her. Her Indian heritage surely taught her: Karma is a Bitch.”

“The Harris Bureau of Prisons is illegally holding me past my legal release date–trying to eliminate one of President Trump’s strongest advocates–these criminals reek of desperation,” he concluded.

Steve Bannon’s daughter, Maureen Bannon wrote on X, “THE Biden-Harris are ILLEGALLY holding my Dad past his release date!!!”

BREAKING: THE Biden-Harris are ILLEGALLY holding my Dad past his release date!!!https://t.co/pROy0Tsj3j — Maureen Bannon (@maureen_bannon) October 18, 2024

It can be recalled that a DC grand jury indicted former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in 2021 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

For the record — Former AG Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress in 2012 but was not indicted, while Hunter Biden was not held in contempt and was instead given chances to comply. Only Trump supporters seem to get indicted in our post-constitutional nation.

Bannon refused to provide documents to the January 6 Committee because President Trump asserted executive privilege.

“Based on long-standing U.S. Department of Justice authority, you should not appear for deposition or provide documents,” Bannon said.

A US president’s executive privilege is derived from the separation of powers. Steve Bannon was pardoned by President Trump in 2020 for his role in the WeBuildTheWall project.