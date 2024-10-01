After Giving $175 Billion in Aid to Ukraine – Joe Biden Tells Americans They Need to Donate to North Carolina Flood Disaster

According to Grok, the United States has committed approximately $175 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

This figure includes both military and financial aid.

Here’s a brief breakdown from Grok AI:

Military Aid : The bulk of the aid has been in the form of military support, which has been crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces. This includes a wide array of equipment from artillery and ammunition to more advanced systems like anti-aircraft missiles and tanks.

Financial Aid : While the exact financial aid amount varies slightly depending on the source, there have been mentions of around $33.3 billion in “budget support” or direct financial aid, although some posts claim a lower figure like $10 billion when considering solely financial support.

Contextual Comparison : Critics and supporters alike have noted that this aid, while significant, represents a relatively small percentage of the U.S. annual budget or GDP. For instance, one comparison highlighted that the aid to Ukraine constitutes about 0.25% of the U.S. GDP for the year it was measured.

Public Sentiment and Debate : On platforms like X, there’s a mix of support for the aid, citing reasons like maintaining global security and supporting democracy, and criticism, often focusing on domestic spending priorities or the perceived effectiveness of the aid.

Meanwhile, here at home Americans are hurting following the historic floods that devastated the southeast United States following Hurricane Helene.

On Monday Joe Biden told suffereing Americans in the flood disaster zone, “No,” there won’t be more resources coming… “We’ve given them all we can.”

Joe Biden also snapped at reporters, saying, “I was commanding!” when he was asked why he was away from the White House and DC all weekend amid the catastrophic flooding.

And then later, during a live video feed from the White House, Joe Biden told the American public they need to help the recovery in North Carolina and, “It’s gonna take a hell of a lot of money.”

BREAKING This POS just said the American people need to help fund the recovery of Hurricane Helene in NC. Because it’s gonna take a hell of a lot of money. Is he FUKING KIDDING ME !!!!!!! Okay now I’m officially LIVID.

Sorry North Carolina, Joe blew his wad on Ukraine. You’re out of luck!

No more for you, North Carolina!