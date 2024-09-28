The disgraced former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has revealed he seriously planned to invade The Netherlands in order to seize a warehouse full of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to an extract from his forthcoming book, Unleashed, an excerpt of which was published in the Daily Mail, Johnson discussed the plan with senior military officials after he determined that the European Union was treating him with “malice.”

Johnson confirmed that he “commissioned some work on whether it might be technically feasible to launch an aquatic raid on a warehouse in Leiden, in the Netherlands, and to take that which was legally ours and which the UK desperately needed”.

He wrote in his book:

We had the people who could do the job – special units that we had stood up in early 2020, as soon as it became clear that there was going to be a global contest for life-saving kit such as PPE and ventilators. We knew exactly where the target was: I could see it on Google Earth. It looked pretty easy to burgle, if you know what to do. It was the plant where the EU had stowed five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine – doses that the company was trying, in vain, to export to the UK. As long as people in my country were dying of Covid, which I am afraid they still were in substantial ­numbers, I believed it was my ­paramount duty to secure those doses, which belonged to the UK, and use them to save UK lives. I was angry enough to ­contemplate this clandestine operation, because after two months of futile negotiation I had come to the conclusion that the EU was treating us with malice and with spite; not because we had done anything wrong – we had not, far from it; but because we were vaccinating our population much faster than they were, and the European electorate had long since noticed.

Having been elected on a quasi populist platform in 2019, Johnson betrayed his voters by governing as a left-liberal, particularly with regard to the coronavirus scare.

During his tenure, Johnson implemented some of the world’s toughest COVID restrictions and governed well to the left of previous administrations, championing causes such as open borders and Net Zero while raising Britain’s tax burden to a record high.

An indication of Johnson’s collapsing popularity was on show at the Republican National Convention in July, when he spoke to a near empty room about his vehement support for arming the war effort in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, his Conservative Party suffered a landslide defeat in the country’s recent general election, ensuring a minimum of five years socialsit rule.