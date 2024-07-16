AWKS: Disgraced Former British PM Boris Johnson Speaks to Near Empty Room at RNC

The disgraced former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke in front of a nearly empty room at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Johnson, who was forced out of office after leading one of the most left-wing governments in history, was caught addressing rows of empty seats.

The Daily Mirror reports:

Humiliating photos obtained by the Mirror show the former Prime Minister addressing rows of unfilled seats in a hotel ballroom in Milwaukee. Mr Johnson has been scrambling to stay in the spotlight with speeches, newspaper columns and a looming memoir since quitting in disgrace as an MP following the Partygate scandal. The ex-PM spoke on a panel about the UK and US elections alongside Kellyanne Conway, who served as a White House adviser when Mr Trump was President and now hosts a Fox News show. The pair sat in white armchairs flanked by UK and US flags, with a backdrop promoting Vapor Technology Association, an American lobbying organisation for vapes. Just a few dozen people came to see Mr Johnson speak at the Pfister hotel despite more than 50,000 people due in Milwaukee for the convention. Exclusive: Humiliating photo shows Boris Johnson speaking to almost empty room at Republican conventionhttps://t.co/ro72TGr3GO

— Sophie Huskisson (@soph_husk) July 16, 2024

Since resigning in July 2022, Johnson has spent most his time making the case for arming Ukraine and boasting about his handling of Britain’s COVID vaccine rollout.

Meanwhile, the party he once led was condemned to a near wipeout in the UK general election, handing power over to the left-wing Labour Party.

Other British politicians attending the convention in Milwaukee include former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has endorsed Donald Trump’s bid for re-election.

Great to be at @RNC in Milwaukee seeing President Trump get nominated. The leadership the West needs. pic.twitter.com/voOEd2iEsT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 15, 2024

Nigel Farage, who was recently elected as an MP for the first time, will also fly out to America later this week.