WHOA! Metadata Reveals the Harris Campaign’s ‘Policy Page’ Is a Copy-and-Paste Hit Job From Joe Biden’s Campaign Website

This is pathetic.

Kamala Harris waited more than 50 days since she stole Biden’s delegates and became the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee to release a ‘policy page’ on her campaign website.

Kamala Harris finally *in the dead of the night* released a ‘policy page’ on her campaign website dubbed “A New Way Forward.”

Harris’s ‘policies’ are merely catchphrases. She absurdly claimed she will lower taxes and secure the border.

We know Kamala Harris is to the left of Bernie Sanders, so how did she pivot to the center so quickly?

It turns out the Harris Campaign actually copied and pasted the policy page from Joe Biden’s campaign website!

Even the far-left hacks at TNR (The New Republic) went after Kamala Harris for stealing from Biden.

“All of this creates the impression that at least some of the Harris campaign’s policy language was copied and pasted from Biden’s documents. That would be an embarrassing miscue from the Harris campaign, which partly came into being because of a perception that a refresh was needed to garner enthusiasm in the Democratic Party. It doesn’t help that the section on her website about her Israel-Palestine policy seems very similar to what Biden’s campaign was saying,” TNR wrote.

According to the metadata, Kamala Harris hastily lifted the ‘policy page’ from Joe Biden’s campaign website

they copied and pasted the policy page code from biden’s website and couldn’t be assed to change it. “join our campaign to re-elect joe biden today!” pic.twitter.com/cDlL8xn01Q — Corinne Green (@gaynarcan) September 9, 2024

The rest of Kamala Harris’s website has Harris metadata.

the rest of the site has harris metadata. it’s just the new issues page with biden metadata. jesus pic.twitter.com/y8QWThycxf — Corinne Green (@gaynarcan) September 9, 2024

“A New Way Forward” is Joe Biden’s policies – the same exact policies that have destroyed the US for the last 3.5 years.

Hardly a “new way forward.”

A NEW WAY FORWARD and it’s literally just biden’s exact shit you cannot make this up lol pic.twitter.com/s4Ixb7u6wj — Corinne Green (@gaynarcan) September 9, 2024

After being exposed, the Harris Campaign removed the Joe Biden metadata from her policy page. This was also confirmed by The Gateway Pundit.

The Trump Campaign on Monday morning dismantled Kamala Harris’s campaign policy page dubbed “A New Way Forward” released in the dead of the night.

CNN also ran a segment exposing Kamala Harris, leaving host Erin Burnett stunned.