Trump Camp Dismantles Kamala Harris’s Campaign Policy Page Dubbed “A New Way Forward” Released in the Dead of the Night

The Trump Campaign on Monday morning dismantled Kamala Harris’s campaign policy page dubbed “A New Way Forward” released in the dead of the night.

“Kamala finally has what is very generously being described as a “policy page” on her website,” The Trump Camp said.

“She says her plan is a “New Way Forward,” but she’s been in the White House for 4 years, and it’s been a total disaster,” they said.

Kamala finally has what is very generously being described as a “policy page” on her website. She says her plan is a “New Way Forward,” but she’s been in the White House for 4 years, and it’s been a total disaster. We read it, so you don’t have to… — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she would cut taxes for middle-class families.

FACT: She voted AGAINST Trump’s tax cuts which doubled the child tax credit, delivered wage increases to 6M Americans, & saved the typical family $2,000 in taxes.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would cut taxes for middle-class families. FACT: She voted AGAINST Trump’s tax cuts which doubled the child tax credit, delivered wage increases to 6M Americans, & saved the typical family $2,000 in taxes. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she would make housing more affordable.

Why hasn’t she already done it in the 4 years she’s been in the White House?

Kamala’s plan is to give illegals $25K of YOUR tax dollars to buy homes and drive up costs for American citizens.

The cost? $200 billion.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would make housing more affordable. Why hasn’t she already done it in the 4 years she’s been in the White House? Kamala’s plan is to give illegals $25K of YOUR tax dollars to buy homes and drive up costs for American citizens. The cost? $200 billion. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* her plan would grow small business.

Her “plan” is to institute a higher business tax rate than Communist China. She wants communist-style controls over the food supply.

Even CNN admits it’s insane:”

Kamala *CLAIMS* her plan would grow small business. Her “plan” is to institute a higher business tax rate than Communist China. She wants communist-style controls over the food supply. Even CNN admits it’s insane:pic.twitter.com/shbbAEvaa5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* her plan would bring down costs.

What? Prices have risen by over 20% under Harris.

Electricity +32%

Car Insurance +54%

Groceries +22%

Rent +22%

If Kamala could lower prices, why hasn’t she done it already?”

Kamala *CLAIMS* her plan would bring down costs. What? Prices have risen by over 20% under Harris. Electricity +32%

Car Insurance +54%

Groceries +22%

Rent +22% If Kamala could lower prices, why hasn’t she done it already? — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she has a plan to bring down healthcare costs.

FACT: Kamala was the first Democrat to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’ socialist health care plan, which would cost over $32 trillion and raise taxes on the middle class.

She will BAN private health insurance.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she has a plan to bring down healthcare costs. FACT: Kamala was the first Democrat to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders’ socialist health care plan, which would cost over $32 trillion and raise taxes on the middle class. She will BAN private health insurance. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she would protect Social Security and Medicare.

It’s a total LIE. Her plan is to turn millions of illegals into American citizens and give them Social Security and Medicare.

That will single-handedly KILL those programs — that you’ve worked hard to pay into.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would protect Social Security and Medicare. It’s a total LIE. Her plan is to turn millions of illegals into American citizens and give them Social Security and Medicare. That will single-handedly KILL those programs — that you’ve worked hard to pay into. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she would lower energy costs.

That’s insane. Kamala’s plan is to BAN all gas-powered vehicles, ban fracking, and force her insane Green New Deal agenda on every American.

It would send energy costs THROUGH THE ROOF.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would lower energy costs. That’s insane. Kamala’s plan is to BAN all gas-powered vehicles, ban fracking, and force her insane Green New Deal agenda on every American. It would send energy costs THROUGH THE ROOF. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala even *CLAIMS* she would secure the border.

Kamala is the border czar who intentionally unsecured the border, imported 20M illegals — including terrorists, murderers, & rapists, and is attempting to turn them into American citizens with voting rights and benefits.”

Kamala even *CLAIMS* she would secure the border. … Kamala is the border czar who intentionally unsecured the border, imported 20M illegals — including terrorists, murderers, & rapists, and is attempting to turn them into American citizens with voting rights and benefits. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala *CLAIMS* she would take the fentanyl epidemic seriously.

She doesn’t care. Since Harris took office, roughly 32.4 TONS of fentanyl have crossed the southern border, enough to kill roughly 14.7 billion people.

Fentanyl deaths are up 94% since 2019.”

Kamala *CLAIMS* she would take the fentanyl epidemic seriously. She doesn’t care. Since Harris took office, roughly 32.4 TONS of fentanyl have crossed the southern border, enough to kill roughly 14.7 billion people. Fentanyl deaths are up 94% since 2019. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

“Kamala’s “policy” page has no policy — just catchphrases.

But Americans already know what Kamala will do with 4 more years in the White House.

She said it best: her values haven’t changed.

If Kamala could fix ANY of the problems she’s created, why hasn’t she done it already?”

Kamala’s “policy” page has no policy — just catchphrases. But Americans already know what Kamala will do with 4 more years in the White House. She said it best: her values haven’t changed. If Kamala could fix ANY of the problems she’s created, why hasn’t she done it already? — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 9, 2024

JD Vance also destroyed Kamala Harris’s new campaign policies.

“It has been 50 days since Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party,” JD Vance said.

“In the dead of night yesterday, she finally released her campaign policy page. Here’s what I think of it,” he said.

It has been 50 days since Kamala Harris became the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party. In the dead of night yesterday, she finally released her campaign policy page. Here’s what I think of it — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 9, 2024

⁨⁨Kamala Harris claims she wants to cut taxes for middle class families, but here’s what’s in her plan:

IRS Audits for working families: Getting audited is a horrendous experience, even if you’ve done nothing wrong. Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to hire 87,000 IRS agents to audit more people. As recently as last summer, 63% of new audits fell taxpayers earning less than $200,000.

The IRS, like Kamala Harris, claims that it’s not going to increase audits on people making under $400K, but the Treasury Inspector General stated the agency’s strategic plan, “did not include specifics on how the IRS was going to ensure it met this commitment.” That’s because they have no intention of ensuring they’re not going to audit middle class families—that’s where they’re going to find the money to pay for their massive spending proposals.