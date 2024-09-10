“She Actually Said She Supports That?!” CNN’s Segment Exposing Kamala Harris Leaves Erin Burnett Stunned (VIDEO)

CNN ran a segment exposing Kamala Harris, leaving host Erin Burnett stunned.

Kamala Harris finally *in the dead of the night* released a ‘policy page’ on her campaign website dubbed “A New Way Forward.”

Harris’s ‘policies’ are merely catchphrases. She absurdly claimed she will lower taxes and secure the border.

Everything Kamala Harris has done over the past 3.5 years while serving as Vice President has destroyed the country which is why she is trying to pivot closer to the center with her new campaign policies.

However, a CNN KFile investigation with Andrew Kaczynski exposed the real Kamala Harris and it left Erin Burnett stunned.

Andrew Kaczynski obtained a 2019 ACLU questionnaire filled out by then-Senator Kamala Harris and it confirmed she is a radical, anti-American leftist.

“In 2019, [Harris] said she would cut funding to ICE,” Erin Burnett said.

Here are Kamala Harris’s 2019 campaign positions:

Erin Burnett was in shock.

“Taxpayer funded transition surgery for detained migrants? She actually said she supported that?!” Erin Burnett said in disbelief.

“You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants,” Erin Burnett said.

WATCH: