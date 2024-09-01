“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner Marc Bru — Highlights DOJ Injustice and Government Overreach

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and co-Host David Dempsey have released a new episode of the “We Are Good Men” podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode features J6 political prisoner Marc Bru.

During an interesting and informative interview, Marc discusses how he fought his case pro se and caused uproar in the courtroom.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

David Dempsey is a young father who was ripped from his family in the early morning hours by a counter-terrorism task force armed to the teeth. He was ripped so hard from his daughter’s and wife’s grasp that his wife was left with bruising to her ribs from being hit with the barrel of a gun to scare her and move her away.

During his time in the gulag, he has been exposed to multiple different diseases in high concentration, and his chronic conditions, kidney stones, IBS, and chrons disease, have not been properly treated.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

WATCH: