Elon Musk Gives Heartbreaking Account of How He Was Tricked Into Consenting to His Son’s Puberty Blockers (VIDEO)

Elon Musk has given a heartbreaking explanation of how he was tricked into supporting his son Xavier’s determination to “transition” into a woman and how it has shaped his political views.

Speaking with The Daily Wire’s Jordan Peterson, Musk explained that he signed the consent papers for his son’s puberty blockers without fully realizing the consequences of what he was doing.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

MUSK: It happened to one of my older boys, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier. This was before I really had any understanding of what was going on. We had COVID going on and so there was a lot of confusion. You know I was told Xavier might commit suicide. PETERSON: That was a lie right from the outset. No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that. And if there was a higher suicide rate, it was because of the underlying depression and anxiety because of the gender dysphoria. And every God damn clinician knows that too. And they are too cowardly to come out and say it. When I saw that lie start to propagate it just made the back of my hair stand up. So you’re telling parents that unless they agree to this radical transformation that their children are going to die and you think that is moral and you think that is true. That is so pathological that it is almost incomprehensible. I can’t imagine a therapist doing anything worse than that. MUSK: It’s incredibly evil. And I completely agree that people promoting this should go to prison. PETERSON: It won’t stop till that happens. It will just go underground. Puberty blockers are being accessed by kids all the time through non medical channels. MUSK: So I was tricked into doing this. It wasn’t explained to me how puberty blockers are actually sterilization drugs. I lost my son essentially. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it is called deadnaming is because your son dead. My son Xavier is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus. PETERSON: I’m sorry to hear that. I can’t believe what that must be like.

Having undergone his transition, Musk’s son Xavier is now legally known as Vivian Jenna Wilson and has become estranged from his father. His mother is Musk’s ex-wife Justin Wilson, although further details about his private life remain scarce.

Musk, meanwhile, recently endorsed Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and has become a major donor to conservative causes. He is also the owner of the X platform, formerly Twitter, ending the censorship regime implemented under the company’s previous leadership team.