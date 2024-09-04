WATCH: Peter Doocy Leaves Karine Jean-Pierre Flustered and Dumbfounded When He Asks a Question Regarding Kamala Harris’s Newly-Discovered “Southern Accent”

Despite America unraveling under the Biden-Harris regime, we can always count on Fox News’s Peter Doocy to cut to the chase and demand answers to the questions that need answering.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris on Monday debuted a brand-new accent in a line during a speech in Detroit while pandering to union voters. Many thought she sounded like a Southern black woman.

Remarkably, this accent disappeared just hours later while she delivered the same line in Pittsburgh.

Kamala in Detroit vs. Kamala in Pittsburgh — literally 5 hours apart The difference is insane pic.twitter.com/ZPXXr2BHe7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024

During Tuesday’s briefing, Doocy decided to troll Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a simple question regarding this newly discovered Southern accent. As one will see, Jean-Pierre was left completely flustered and dumbfounded at Doocy’s daring inquiry.

WATCH:

JUST IN – Peter Doocy: Since when does the VP [Kamala Harris] have what sounds like a southern accent? pic.twitter.com/kGMywtwwyi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2024