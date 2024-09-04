WATCH: Peter Doocy Leaves Karine Jean-Pierre Flustered and Dumbfounded When He Asks a Question Regarding Kamala Harris’s Newly-Discovered “Southern Accent”

Despite America unraveling under the Biden-Harris regime, we can always count on Fox News’s Peter Doocy to cut to the chase and demand answers to the questions that need answering.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris on Monday debuted a brand-new accent in a line during a speech in Detroit while pandering to union voters. Many thought she sounded like a Southern black woman.
Remarkably, this accent disappeared just hours later while she delivered the same line in Pittsburgh.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Doocy decided to troll Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a simple question regarding this newly discovered Southern accent. As one will see, Jean-Pierre was left completely flustered and dumbfounded at Doocy’s daring inquiry.
DOOCY: A different topic. Since when does the vice-president have what sounds like a Southern accent?
JEAN-PIERRE (exasperated and dumbfounded): I have NO idea what you are talking about. I mean, this is….(scoffing)
DOOCY: I mean, she was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice…
JEAN-PIERRE: Okay, Peter….
DOOCY: She used the same line in Pittsburgh, and it sounded like she had some sort of a southern drawl.
JEAN-PIERRE: I mean, do you hear the question that you’re asking?! Do you seriously believe that this is an important question?
You know what they care about? They care about the economy, they care about lowering costs, and they care about health care. That’s what Americans care about!
I’m not going to even entertain…Hearing it sounds so ridiculous.
(crosstalk)
DOOCY: is that how she talks in meetings?
JEAN-PIERRE: I’m just…Peter, we’re moving on.