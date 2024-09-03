WATCH: Kamala in Detroit vs Kamala in Pittsburgh: Kamala Harris’s Bizarre Urban Accent Disappears as She Delivers SAME LINE to Pittsburgh Voters!

What a difference a few hours and a plane ride makes!

Earlier Monday Kamala Harris busted out a new bizarre urban accent as she spoke with voters in Detroit.

“Ya betta thank a union memba for sick leave! You betta thank a union memba for paid leave! You betta thank a union memba for vacation time!” Kamala Harris shouted.

This is some of the worst pandering we have ever seen from Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new urban accent in Detroit pic.twitter.com/JS4VCP8cBj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024

After pandering to voters in Detroit, Kamala Harris flew to Pittsburgh to campaign with Joe Biden.

Kamala and Joe delivered remarks to an audience stuffed into a small room.

WATCH:

It’s crowded here ahead of the Biden-Harris campaign event for Labor Day here in Pittsburgh @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/bU8dHweR53 — Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 2, 2024

Harris’s urban accent curiously disappeared as she spoke to union workers in Pennsylvania.

Watch Kamala Harris deliver the same line to Pittsburgh voters just a few hours later – with no urban accent.

WATCH: