WATCH: Kamala in Detroit vs Kamala in Pittsburgh: Kamala Harris’s Bizarre Urban Accent Disappears as She Delivers SAME LINE to Pittsburgh Voters!

by

What a difference a few hours and a plane ride makes!

Earlier Monday Kamala Harris busted out a new bizarre urban accent as she spoke with voters in Detroit.

“Ya betta thank a union memba for sick leave! You betta thank a union memba for paid leave! You betta thank a union memba for vacation time!” Kamala Harris shouted.

This is some of the worst pandering we have ever seen from Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

After pandering to voters in Detroit, Kamala Harris flew to Pittsburgh to campaign with Joe Biden.

Kamala and Joe delivered remarks to an audience stuffed into a small room.

WATCH:

Harris’s urban accent curiously disappeared as she spoke to union workers in Pennsylvania.

Watch Kamala Harris deliver the same line to Pittsburgh voters just a few hours later – with no urban accent.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 