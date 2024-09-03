WATCH: Kamala in Detroit vs Kamala in Pittsburgh: Kamala Harris’s Bizarre Urban Accent Disappears as She Delivers SAME LINE to Pittsburgh Voters!

What a difference a few hours and a plane ride makes!
Earlier Monday Kamala Harris busted out a new bizarre urban accent as she spoke with voters in Detroit.
“Ya betta thank a union memba for sick leave! You betta thank a union memba for paid leave! You betta thank a union memba for vacation time!” Kamala Harris shouted.
This is some of the worst pandering we have ever seen from Kamala Harris.
BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new urban accent in Detroit
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024
After pandering to voters in Detroit, Kamala Harris flew to Pittsburgh to campaign with Joe Biden.
Kamala and Joe delivered remarks to an audience stuffed into a small room.
It's crowded here ahead of the Biden-Harris campaign event for Labor Day here in Pittsburgh
— Megan Swift (@mgswift7) September 2, 2024
Harris’s urban accent curiously disappeared as she spoke to union workers in Pennsylvania.
Watch Kamala Harris deliver the same line to Pittsburgh voters just a few hours later – with no urban accent.
Kamala in Detroit vs. Kamala in Pittsburgh — literally 5 hours apart
The difference is insane pic.twitter.com/ZPXXr2BHe7
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2024