THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris Unveils New, Bizarre Urban Accent in Detroit… and It’s the Worst One Yet! (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris delivers Labor Day speech in Detroit

What did we just watch?

Kamala Harris departed Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning en route to Detroit, Michigan to make a Labor Day campaign stop with union leaders.

The Biden-Harris Regime’s illegal alien invasion and Electric Vehicle mandate have destroyed unions.

UAW boss Shawn Fain even admitted that most union members support President Trump.

Kamala Harris busted out a new bizarre urban accent as she spoke with voters in Detroit.

“Ya betta thank a union memba for sick leave! You betta thank a union memba for paid leave! You betta thank a union memba for vacation time!” Kamala Harris shouted.

This is some of the worst pandering we have ever seen from Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

“Let’s just get through the next 64 days, how about that!? HA HA HA HA HA!” Harris said in her Labor Day speech.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 