Watch Now Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene Special Hearing, Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners

Majorie Taylor Greene is leading a live special hearing, Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners.

The Gateway Pundit reporter Cara Castronuova will testify at the hearing and will be speaking about her reporting on J6 political prisoners as well as Roseanne Boyland’s death.

MTG has been a passionate voice for J6 political prisoners.

The Gateway Pundit reported in March, the Congresswoman held a press conference imploring her colleagues to co-sponsor the Matthew Lawrence Perna Act of 2024.

The bill’s namesake, Matthew Perna, followed thousands of other law-abiding Americans in peacefully demonstrating at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Matthew was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for appearing at the Capitol on that fateful day. After a long and arduous 13-month sentencing, in which Perna pled guilty and received a threat from the federal judge presiding over his case of an “enhanced sentencing,” Perna tragically took his own life.

Perna and other J6ers are casualties of the Biden-Harris regime’s two-tiered weaponized justice system, carried out by what Greene aptly terms “Biden’s Department of Injustice.”

Last fall The Gateway Pundit was informed that political prisoner John Strand was being tortured in isolation after he entered prison. We encouraged our readers to write the prison warden’s assistant and demand the isolation end immediately.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted our report on John Strand and demanded the prison stop their abuse.

After MTG shared our report, Strand told The Gateway Pundit was tortured with isolation.