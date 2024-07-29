J6 Political Prisoner John Strand Describes to The Gateway Pundit How He was Tortured with Isolation After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Retweeted TGP Report on His Abuse – VIDEO INTERVIEW

Model John Strand on January 6, 2021 outside the US Capitol. John walked inside the US Capitol and for this was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

On January 6, 2021, John Strand was working security for Dr. Simone Gold who was invited to speak at events on January 5th and 6th at the US Capitol.

Dr. Gold was an invited guest speaker (along with Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene) on the east side of the Capitol that day.  The speeches were cancelled without notice. There was no stage set up.  Hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters who planned to attend the different speeches outside the US Capitol that day were then seen wandering around looking for the protest stage.

Strand and Dr. Gold later entered the US Capitol where Dr. Simone delivered her prepared speech that she had planned to give to the Trump supporters outside that day. Dr. Simone told The Gateway Pundit they did not witness any violence during her less than an hour of time inside the US Capitol.

Dr. Simone Gold and John Strand were later both charged with misdemeanors.  The Biden DOJ later added the unique §1512c2 charge to hundreds of peaceful protesters.  This law had never been used in this way and had with it a 20-year felony “obstruction”.

Dr. Simone Gold told The Gateway Pundit, “We were both offered a single misdemeanor trespass plea. I took the plea. John refused based on the fact that he was innocent. The exact same facts but the Judge gave him 20x the sentence.”

If you want to see the “crime” the attached video compilation (from dozens of cctv videos) is 14 minutes and shows the entire time John Strand was in the Capitol.

John Strand was sentenced to nearly 3 years (32 months)  in prison.

Last fall The Gateway Pundit was informed that John Strand was being tortured in isolation after he entered prison. We encouraged our readers to write the prison warden’s assistant and demand the isolation end immediately.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted our report on John Strand and demanded the prison stop their abuse.

Last week we were told that after Greene retweeted The Gateway Pundit report, John was kept in isolation for the remainder of his time in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons was upset that John’s story got out!

John was released from prison earlier this month.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with John last week. Here is his story.

