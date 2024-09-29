WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Erie, Pennsylvania

President Trump will deliver remarks today on Biden and Kamala Harris’s failed economic policies and wide-open southern border at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 2 pm ET.

Swaths of supporters were seen lining up hours early this morning:

President Trump Erie Rally @ 9:30am!

Weather is great, crowd is building! pic.twitter.com/bMIxQTEnOX — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 29, 2024

Endless lines filed into the Bayfront Convention Center after doors opened later in the morning. Via Real America’s Voice:

Press release from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 2:00PM EDT. Erie is no stranger to the disastrous policies of the Harris-Biden administration. Pennsylvanians are paying an extra almost $1,000 per month for the same basket of goods due to Kamala’s inflation crisis, and real wages have declined as Americans’ total credit card debt breaks new records. Gas and diesel prices remain at historic highs thanks to the Harris-Biden administration’s crackdown on American energy and Pennsylvania fracking. Meanwhile, Border Czar Kamala Harris’ wide open southern border has brought tens of millions of unvetted foreigners and literal tons of lethal drugs right into our country. Pennsylvania communities are being hollowed out by a scourge of drugs like fentanyl flowing across the border, as other communities struggle to absorb thousands of migrants being sent to their doorsteps. More broadly, Erie has been on the receiving end of America’s lopsided trade deals that have allowed foreign adversaries to hollow out our industry. Countless factories have shuttered and countless more quality American jobs have been lost thanks to the nonsensical dogma of ‘free trade’. A Trump-Vance administration will pick up where the first Trump administration left off to fuel an American revival of strong job growth, low inflation, and prosperity for everyday Pennsylvanians. President Trump will unleash Pennsylvania energy and get back to re-writing America’s faulty trade agreements to support the Pennsylvania industrial prowess that built America. Date and Time: Sunday, September 29, 2024

2:00PM EDT Venue: Bayfront Convention Center 1 Sassafras Pier Erie, PA 16507 Timeline of Events: 10:00AM – Doors Open 2:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

This rally comes after Trump held two events in Michigan on Friday and delivered remarks in Wisconsin on Saturday.

President Trump will return to Wisconsin on Tuesday and make a stop in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Friday before returning to Butler, Pennsylvania's Butler Farm Show Inc., the site of Thomas Matthew Crooks's failed July assassination attempt, on Saturday. Register for tickets to Trump's upcoming rallies here!

Watch Trump's rally in Erie, PA live below: