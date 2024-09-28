WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Deliver Remarks on Illegal Immigration in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Following Kamala Harris’s Border Photo-op – Supporters Showed Up at 3 AM!

President Trump will deliver remarks this afternoon on the increase in violent crime as a consequence of Border Czar Kamala Harris’s wide-open border in Prarie du Chien, Wisconsin.

Trump is speaking on a stage, which features the mugshots of criminal illegal aliens who are guilty of rape, murder, and other crimes, including being in our country illegally. Directly behind the podium, a banner reads, “END MIGRANT CRIME” and “TEXT TRUMP TO 88022.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on a bombshell new ICE report, revealing that under Biden and Kamala Harris, over 13,000 murderers, 15,000 rapists, and 425,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens roam free in our country, taking over American towns and jobs. 226,000 aliens face pending criminal charges.

Hundreds of supporters were lined up at 8 am, hours before doors opened at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center, to see President Trump.

President Trump Remarks – Prairie Du Chien WI.

The line shortly before 8am.

Doors will open at 11:30am, and President Trump is scheduled to speak at 2:30pm.

Patriots are here early!

LET’S RALLY!!! https://t.co/8KHjNAY1VG pic.twitter.com/hPGpMjv8V5 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 28, 2024

Even at 3 am, nearly 100 supporters were waiting to get a good seat!

Prairie Du Chien, WI

It’s 3:00am and there are already 70 people in line! Some of them have been here since Thursday

WE ARE READY TO RALLY! pic.twitter.com/VBb5PLtkfg — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 28, 2024

Previously, a Secret Service whistleblower told Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) that Trump was almost forced to cancel the rally due to lack of Secret Service protection. In a letter Tuesday to acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, Hawley said, “According to a whistleblower with direct knowledge of the exchange, Secret Service recently told the Trump campaign that it did not have sufficient assets to secure a potential campaign rally in Wisconsin for the former president. Other whistleblowers with knowledge of Secret Service planning protocols allege that failure to provide protection for a major public event is highly unusual and that a sitting president would never be denied resources in this way.” He further questioned Rowe on recent statements regarding the protection Trump is receiving and noted that the Secret Service may be engaging in election interference by not affording Trump the required level of security but protecting Kamala Harris when she holds campaign rallies.

The week prior, Kamala Harris held a rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

NEW – A whistleblower tells me the Secret Service DENIED the Trump campaign the resources & manpower for a rally in Wisconsin. That contradicts Rowe, who said Trump, Harris & Biden were all getting the same protection. Harris held a WI rally last week pic.twitter.com/wRAKuFRWQV — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 25, 2024

Trump’s rally comes after Kamala Harris visited Arizona’s southern border on Friday to take photos and pretend that she cares about the ongoing surge of criminals and rapists coming across the southern border.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris toured the border wall for just enough time to take photos and claimed during remarks at Cochise College that, as President, she will “do more to secure our border” after creating the worst border crisis in history.

This was the Border Czar's first trip to the southern border in over three years and only her second visit as Vice President.

From the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at 11:30 AM CDT. Over twenty million illegal immigrants have poured into America under Kamala Harris’ disastrous reign as Border Czar — nearly nine times the population of Wisconsin’s five largest cities combined: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine. Thanks to Border Czar Harris’ horrendous job, even non-border states are feeling the impacts of her unruly border bloodbath and Wisconsinites are less safe. Illegal immigrants have been arrested in communities from Rusk County for fatal drunk driving to Dane County for child molestation as families across the country wrestle with the impact of Harris’ migrant crime epidemic. In Whitewater, a town with under 16,000 residents, the police chief reported a shocking three-fold increase in unlicensed drivers after the town took in 1,000 illegal immigrants. And just recently, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, with known gang ties, was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in Prairie du Chien. Kamala’s border crisis is not just a border state problem. It’s a Wisconsin problem. President Trump is devastated to see Americans suffer because of Democrats’ neglect to secure the border and put Americans first. He will meet directly with local community leaders and residents to hear about how the Harris-Biden border crisis has devastated their home. And on day one when President Trump is re-elected, he will seal the border and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history, and he will cut energy prices in half over 12 months. While Kamala Harris desperately tries to run from her four years of failure, Wisconsinites know that only President Trump can Make America Wealthy, Safe, Strong, and Great Again.

This rally also comes after Trump delivered remarks at two campaign events in Michigan on Friday, where he also vowed to "close the border" and return the auto industry to Michigan.

Watch President Trump deliver remarks in Wisconsin live below: