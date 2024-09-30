President Trump to Speak to Press After Briefing on Hurricane Helene in Valdosta, Georgia – Meanwhile, Kamala Posts FAKE Photo Pretending to Receive Briefing

After a weekend of rallies in three swing states, President Trump is visiting Valdosta, Georgia, to hold a press conference this afternoon after he receives a briefing on the damage inflicted upon residents by Hurricane Helene.

WATCH:

Over 100 people have reportedly died in the hurricane's more than 500-mile path of destruction across multiple states in the Southeast region.

Here's a look at some of the damage caused by the hurricane in Georgia via Fox:

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris couldn't be bothered!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris did another fake photo-op. This time, she pretended to be on the phone with FEMA discussing the damages from Hurricane Helene in the southern US.

In an X post to millions of Americans, Kamala purported to be "in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need" and taking notes on her phone call.

However, after a closer look at the photo she posted, anyone can see that the headphones she's wearing aren't even plugged into her phone. She’s not speaking to anyone!

Similarly, Kamala used the border crisis for a photo-op, visiting Arizona's southern border wall for reportedly just 20 minutes on Friday and declaring that she's going to "do more to secure our border"--but not until she's President.

The Biden regime has a history of not actually responding to emergency crises. Recall the February 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that spilled toxic chemicals and poisoned the air and water of the community, which is still a subject of massive scrutiny for Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over their failure to respond and provide support. Instead, it was Trump who stepped up to the plate to visit and deliver supplies, including clean drinking water, to residents immediately following the chemical spill.

And again, it's Trump coming to the rescue to support the victims of Hurricane Helene.

From the Trump campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Valdosta, Georgia to receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies, and deliver remarks to the press on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 2:00PM EDT. Date and Time:

Monday, September 30, 2024 2:00PM EDT Venue: Chez What Furniture Store 204 S Ashley St. Valdosta, GA 31601 Timeline of Events: 2:00PM – 45th President of the United States President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Check back at The Gateway Pundit for updates and a live stream of President Trump's press conference.