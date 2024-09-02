Kamala Harris Pretends to be on the Phone to Avoid Answering Questions From the Press (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris pretends to be on the phone at Joint Base Andrews

Kamala Harris has avoided the press since she stole all of Joe Biden’s delegates and took his donor money in a Pelosi-Obama-backed coup.

Harris and her Stolen Valor running mate Tim Walz have only spoken to CNN’s Dana Bash in a carefully scripted dumpster fire interview.

Harris avoided reporters as she departed Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning en route to Detroit, Michigan to make a Labor Day campaign stop with union leaders.

The Biden-Harris Regime’s Electric Vehicle mandate and illegal alien invasion are the largest union-busting policies in US history.

Kamala Harris pretended to be on the phone as she rushed away from reporters. She’ll do anything to avoid answering questions.

Kamala Harris spoke in a fake accent as she addressed voters in Detroit.

“Let’s just get through the next 64 days, how about that!? HA HA HA HA HA!” Harris said in her Labor Day speech.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

