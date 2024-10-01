WATCH: Dan Bongino Reveals Shocking New Information About Biden White House Cocaine Scandal #CocaineGate

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino revealed new information on cocaine-gate on Monday.

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House in early July 2023.

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the baggy of cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

The White House initially said there were no fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

However, it was later revealed that there was a partial DNA hit and then-Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle tried to make it disappear.

Several sources, citing private statements by a special agent in the Forensics Services Division who supervised the vault containing the cocaine evidence, said the agency ran the DNA material against national criminal databases and “got a partial hit.” The term “partial hit” is vague in this context, but in forensics lingo usually means law enforcement found DNA matching a blood relative of a finite pool of people.” RealClearPolitics reported.

Now the Secret Service is tying promotions to what people know about the cocaine scandal!

Dan Bongino on Monday revealed that there are now being promotions handed out to a number of people to silence them about what they know about the efforts to make the cocaine evidence go away.

“My source is pretty clear that these promotions are likely tied to what they know about the cocaine scandal at the White House,” Dan Bongino said.

WATCH:

Dan Bongino previously said he has received numerous texts and emails from former colleagues in the agency and they are furious over the sham investigation.

Bongino explained how the West Wing is a “limited access” area.

“So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way, in a bag which is plastic, which is non-porous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They’ve got to know who did it. The question is who’s pressuring them to not find out who did it? And it’s gotta be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Don’t destroy this agency like they did the FBI. It’s really unbecoming,” Bongino said.

“A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service who retired, they are absolutely furious about this. Oh yeah, yeah, I can tell you — I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing, humiliating.’ These are good guys, man, guys who worked for Obama and Bush, non-partisan guys, most of them aren’t even political. This is embarrassing, they know exactly who it was,” he said.

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) previously said the Secret Service destroyed all the DNA evidence after they blew up the baggy of cocaine.

“Because apparently when they went in and got the bag, they treated it as a biological entity and for some reason destroyed it, because…to me, it just seems like they would go in there with the hazmat suits on, put it in a protective bag, take it to a lab for analysis, but instead, apparently they blew the thing up. It’s just a complete joke and a nightmare,” Burchett said.