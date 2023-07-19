GOP Congressman: Secret Service Blew Up Baggy of Cocaine and Destroyed All DNA Evidence (VIDEO)

A GOP Congressman said the Secret Service blew up the cocaine and destroyed DNA evidence.

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

The Secret Service last Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

No suspect was identified and the Secret Service didn’t interview any of the more than 500 potential culprits.

It was a sham investigation.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said he spoke to some of his former colleagues in the Secret Service and they are absolutely furious about the agency’s cocaine ‘investigation.’

“This is embarrassing, they know exactly who it was,” Bongino said.

There’s more…

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) said the Secret Service destroyed all the DNA evidence after they blew up the baggy of cocaine.

“Because apparently when they went in and got the bag, they treated it as a biological entity and for some reason destroyed it, because…to me, it just seems like they would go in there with the hazmat suits on, put it in a protective bag, take it to a lab for analysis, but instead, apparently they blew the thing up. It’s just a complete joke and a nightmare,” Burchett said.

Nothing to see here, move along.

WATCH: