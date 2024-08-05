JUST IN: New Details Emerge About Biden White House Cocaine Scandal – There Was a “Partial DNA Hit” – And Cheatle Tried to Make It Disappear!

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle wanted to destroy the cocaine evidence found in the Biden-Harris White House last summer.

The Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House last July – and surprise, surprise! No suspect was identified.

According to CNN, the cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House in early July 2023.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

The Biden White House with help from then-Secret Service Director Cheatle, fiercely worked to cover up the scandal.

According to RealClearPolitics, there was a partial DNA hit and Cheatle tried to make it disappear!

“Then, the Secret Service sent the plastic bag and its contents to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory for fingerprint and DNA analysis. While there were no latent fingerprints detected, the FBI lab found some DNA material, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Several sources, citing private statements by a special agent in the Forensics Services Division who supervised the vault containing the cocaine evidence, said the agency ran the DNA material against national criminal databases and “got a partial hit.” The term “partial hit” is vague in this context, but in forensics lingo usually means law enforcement found DNA matching a blood relative of a finite pool of people.” RealClearPolitics reported.

“The Congressional oversight committees need to put White under oath and confirm the ‘partial hit,’” a source told RCP. “Then the FBI needs to explain who the partial hit was against, then determine what blood family member has ties to the White House or what person matching the partial hit was present at the White House that weekend.”

RealClearPolitics reported:

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and others in top agency leadership positions wanted to destroy the cocaine discovered in the White House last summer, but the Secret Service Forensics Services Division and the Uniformed Division stood firm and rejected the push to dispose of the evidence, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Multiple heated confrontations and disagreements over how best to handle the cocaine ensued after a Secret Services Uniformed Division officer found the bag on July 2, 2023, a quiet Sunday while President Biden and his family were at Camp David in Maryland, the sources said. At least one Uniformed Division officer was initially assigned to investigate the cocaine incident. But after he told his supervisors, including Cheatle and Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, who was deputy director at the time, that he wanted to follow a certain crime-scene investigative protocol, he was taken off the case, according to a source within the Secret Service community familiar with the circumstances of his removal.