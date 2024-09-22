At Virtual ‘Catholics for Harris’ Event, Nun Places Devotion to Liberalism Ahead of Protecting Life (Video)

Sister Simone Campbell took part in a recent virtual event, “Catholics for Harris,” where she downplayed the evil of abortion, putting her devotion to liberalism ahead of her devotion to life.

In a clip shared on X, Campbell said, “Our Catholic faith doesn’t require the outlaw of abortion … it’s about protecting life at all stages. We must trust people’s conscience in difficult situations.”

Lifesite News reports:

The Catholic Church has always taught that abortion is intrinsically evil as it ends the life of an innocent child. It is also considered one of the four sins that cry to heaven for vengeance. Clergy the world over have routinely instructed the faithful that abortion is a “preeminent” voting issue. Political operative Alex Nason emceed the event, which was scheduled weeks ago but delayed. Other than Campbell, who rose to fame after organizing the infamous “Nuns on the Bus” tours that pushed Democratic talking points during the 2010s, several other high-profile persons spoke as well, including Joe Donnelly, Barack Obama’s ambassador to the Holy See.

Enough people in the meeting were disgusted enough with Campbell’s embrace of the death cult that it appears organizers may have shut down the Q&A so that she could not be questioned on her anti-life views.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Catholic leaders who have warned of Kamala Harris’s record of opposing Catholics.

Harris has a long personal record of targeting pro-lifers and Catholics.

Harris, who was ranked the most liberal Senator in the U.S. in 2019, holds a variety of extremist views that are directly opposed to Catholic values.

Under the Biden-Harris Regime, the DOJ has weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. This 1994 law prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden-Harris formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act and, according to The Epoch Times, the FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.



The same Biden-Harris DOJ also put out a memo through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), targeting Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass of “extremism” and was even running operatives inside Catholic parishes.Biden-Harris Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ released a memo calling parents who spoke out against pushing radical gender ideology in classrooms domestic terrorists.

The Biden-Harris administration also tried to force hospitals and doctors, including Catholic ones, to participate in the mutilation of children through transgender surgeries as well as to commit abortions.

