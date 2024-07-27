Catholic Leaders Warn About Kamala Harris’s ‘Extreme’ Anti-Catholic Agenda

Catholic leaders from Students for Life of America, the Lepanto Institute, and American Life League are warning that Kamala Harris’s record of opposing Catholics is raising concerns about the threat she presents to religious freedoms.

Harris, who was ranked the most liberal Senator in the U.S. in 2019, holds a variety of extremist views that are directly opposed to Catholic values.

Under the Biden-Harris Regime, the DOJ has weaponized the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. This 1994 law prohibits interfering with anyone obtaining or providing “reproductive health services,” as a punishment for the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Biden-Harris formed the DOJ-led Reproductive Rights Task Force to enforce the act.

According to The Epoch Times, the FACE Act has now been used 130 times against pro-life individuals but only used three times against pro-abortion protesters.

The same Biden-Harris DOJ also put out a memo through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), targeting Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass of “extremism” and was even running operatives inside Catholic parishes.

Biden-Harris Attorney General Merrick Garland and the DOJ released a memo calling parents who spoke out against pushing radical gender ideology in classrooms domestic terrorists.

The Biden-Harris administration also tried to force hospitals and doctors, including Catholic ones, to participate in the mutilation of children through transgender surgeries as well as to commit abortions.

Harris herself has a long personal record of targeting pro-lifers and Catholics.

Lifesite reports:

For example, as attorney general of California, she targeted Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after he released videos that showed Planned Parenthood executives casually discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts. She also supported a bill, later thrown out by the Supreme Court, that would force pro-life pregnancy centers to tell women where they can obtain abortions. As a U.S. senator, she criticized a judicial nominee and member of the Knights of Columbus, attacking the organization because its leadership, like the Catholic Church, opposes abortion and so-called homosexual “marriage.” She also was once ranked the most liberal senator in the U.S. Harris opposes the right of religious companies, such as Hobby Lobby, to opt-out of providing abortifacient birth control. Harris is an “unrepentant apologist for abortion,” according to Reagan Barklage, the national field director of Students for Life of America and a Catholic herself.

Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute told Lifesite, “Harris’ entire disposition is directed in complete contravention with the Catholic Church.”

“By holding membership in the Knights of Columbus as a litmus test for one’s judicial qualifications, Harris may as well dismiss anyone claiming to be a faithful Catholic.”

“For Harris to show that she holds no animosity toward Catholics, Christians, or even social conservatives, Harris would have to denounce the majority of her political career and completely reject and apologize for her bigoted comments,” he said.

American Life League President Judy Brown agreed, adding, “Harris has never stood for morality, ethics or truth.”