‘Non-Partisan’ Website Erases Page Showing Kamala Harris Was Most Liberal of All 100 Senators in 2019

GovTrack, which purports to track “the U.S. Congress to make our government more open and accessible,” has apparently ‘disappeared’ Kamala Harris’s 2019 page, which ranked her as the most liberal senator out of 100.

Archives, however, are forever.

The now-missing page shows data from Harris’s time in the Senate and compared to other senators. The analysis shows in 2019, Harris was the least likely to cosign on bipartisan legislation, missed 61.9% of votes, held the fewest committee positions, and ranked second from last in getting sponsored bills out of committee.

The organization claims the erasure is due to a change in how they report information and directs users to a new watered-down page that makes finding her liberal ranking more difficult.

WSBT reports:

GovTrack founder Joshua Tauberer told TND the link is based on statistics from a single congressional session, which site owners decided to discontinue after determining this data “not sufficient to create a reliable portrait of the activity of legislators.” “One of GovTrack.us’s foundational principles it to enable the American public to make data driven decisions based on the best information we can provide,” Tauberer said. “The page that you are referring to was based on a single calendar year. Several years ago we discontinued creating new single-calendar-year ‘report cards’”

Tauberer pointed readers to their 2020 report , which named Harris the second-most liberal senator behind Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Kamala was asked about the ranking by CBS.

The move from GovTrack comes on the heels of increased attempts by the media to rewrite Harris’s disastrous record.

